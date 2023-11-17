Noah Announces Dates for Board Meeting and Reporting of Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Noah Holdings Limited (the "Company", with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group") will hold a Board meeting on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (Hong Kong Time) for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving the unaudited financial results of the Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the "Q3 Results") and its publication. The Company will announce its Q3 Results at or around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 (Hong Kong Time) on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Following the announcement of the Q3 Results, the Company's senior management will host a combined English and Chinese language earnings conference call to discuss its Q3 Results and recent business activities. The conference call may be accessed with the following details:

Dial-in details:

Conference title: Noah Holdings 3Q23 Earnings Conference Call Date/Time: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Hong Kong Time Dial in:



– Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

– United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

– Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

– International Toll: 1-412-317-6061

Participant Password: 7559504











A telephone replay will be available starting approximately one hour after the end of the conference until December 6, 2023 at 1-877-344-7529 (US Toll Free) and 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) with the access code 1973272.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website under the "Financial Reports" section at http://ir.noahgroup.com.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX:6686) is a leading wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive global investment and asset allocation advisory services primarily for high-net-worth investors. Noah is a Cayman Islands holding company and carries on business in Hong Kong as Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited. In the first half of 2023, Noah distributed RMB35.2 billion (US$4.9 billion) of investment products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB156.9 billion (US$21.6 billion) as of June 30, 2023.

Noah's wealth management business primarily distributes private equity, private secondary, mutual fund and other products denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah delivers customized financial solutions to clients through a network of 1,375 relationship managers across 63 cities in mainland China, and serves the international investment needs of its clients through offices in Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), New York, Silicon Valley and Singapore. The Company's wealth management business had 446,557 registered clients as of June 30, 2023. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah manages private equity, public securities, real estate, multi-strategy and other investments denominated in RMB and other currencies. Noah also provides other businesses.

For more information, please visit Noah at ir.noahgroup.com.

Contacts:

Noah Holdings Limited

Melo Xi

Tel: +86-21-8035-8292

ir@noahgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited