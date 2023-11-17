AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hispanic Motor Press Names Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Adventure Vehicle of the Year (PRNewswire)

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe named Adventure Vehicle of the Year by the Hispanic Motor Press, which recognizes the best new vehicles for Hispanic car buyers

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe models add even more legendary 4x4 capability for 2024 model year with standard Dana 44 HD full float solid rear axle and available factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch

Wrangler Willys 4xe model delivers more capability with larger 33-inch tires, more ground clearance, high fender flares and improved traction

Iconic Wrangler exterior features new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna, 10 all-new wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options, including exclusive Sky One-Touch powertop

Refined Wrangler interior features more technology and amenities, including available 12-way power adjustable front seats, all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wrangler delivers standard first- and second-row side-curtain airbags, standard forward collision warning (Sport S and above) and standard advanced cruise control with stop (Sport S and above)

Hispanic Motor Press Awards recognizes the best 2024 model-year vehicles for Hispanic car buyers based on design, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, reliability and value

The electrified 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe continues to prove why its legendary capability, unmatched open-air freedom, class-leading efficiency, and premium features and amenities make it the best adventure vehicle available today, earning the 2024 Adventure Vehicle of the Year award at the 14th annual Hispanic Motor Press (HMP) Awards.

The 2024 HMP jury panel is comprised of independent Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. More than 20 juror members from across the country evaluated more than 100 new vehicles during 2023. The jury panel evaluates vehicles based on their features, including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction and price.

"As the 2024 Hispanic Motor Press Adventure Vehicle of the Year, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe overwhelmingly meets the needs of the adventurous Hispanic community," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, president and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press. "A majority of Hispanic Motor Press judges agreed that this SUV sets the adventure standard, able to get you to any destination, whether that's the beach in Santa Monica or alpine lakes in the Sierras. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe's new 12.3-inch screen and standard side curtain air bags, as well as its signature removable doors and top and efficient 49 MPGe, make it an easy choice as the best adventure vehicle."

The latest evolution of the world's most off-road capable and most iconic SUV, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything. New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers a standard full-float Dana rear axle and available factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch in addition to its award-winning PHEV powertrain that delivers 375 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe. Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety features, with a new interior featuring available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side-curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

