Gryphon Investors-Backed Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Appoints Jeff Collier as CEO

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions ("TTDS") today announced it has appointed Jeff Collier as Chief Executive Officer. TTDS is the newly established parent company of Big Chief, Inc. ("Big Chief"), a leading independent distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market. Middle market private equity firm Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon") created TTDS in September 2023 as its new industrial temperature management platform concurrently with its acquisition of Big Chief.

"We are very excited to welcome Jeff to TTDS as we leverage Big Chief's leading market position to build a new platform of customer-focused companies providing thermal solutions and services that meet the unique challenges of our customers," said Jeff Pembroke, Operating Partner of Gryphon's Heritage Fund, the firm's small-cap fund strategy. "He has a strong record of supporting profitable growth and innovation and brings an impressive background in both industrial distribution and the plastics industry."

Prior to joining TTDS, Mr. Collier spent nearly four years at Nexeo Plastics, most recently as Chief Commercial Officer. Previously, he served as Vice President, Sales Effectiveness & Operations at PSAV. Earlier in his career, he spent twenty-one years at Grainger Americas, most recently as Vice President of Field Sales.

Tim Bradley, Managing Director of Gryphon's Heritage Fund, said, "Our history of identifying leading businesses in promising industries led us to the industrial temperature control sector, and we see significant potential for TTDS as a standout in a very fragmented market. Jeff brings relevant market and operational experience that will help us accelerate the growth of TTDS, and we see him as uniquely qualified to lead its evolution."

"I am honored to take on the role of CEO at TTDS, and I am committed to building on the incredible foundation and market leadership that the Big Chief team has already established," said Mr. Collier. "With the support and resources of our dedicated employees and Gryphon Investors, we will continue to innovate and create value for our customers, other stakeholders, and the communities we serve."

About TTDS

Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions ("TTDS") was established in 2023 by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm, as a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products. TTDS is the parent company of Big Chief Inc., a leading independent distributor of electric process heating and temperature control products for the industrial market.

About Big Chief

Founded in 1962 by James Howe Sr., and based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Big Chief is a leading supplier of industrial maintenance, repair and operations products for electric heating and temperature control. The company is well regarded for its technical expertise, customer service, and custom fabrication capabilities, and its customers are primarily manufacturers serving the consumer staples, water and infrastructure, automotive, specialty polymer and resin, building materials, and general industrials end markets. For more information, visit www.gobigchief.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

