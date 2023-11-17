Culver's and Green Bay Packers Team Up for "Curds in the Third" Giveaway Promotion

Ultimate Wisconsin collaboration offers free cheese curds if Packers score in third quarter of regular season home games

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few things are as "iconically Wisconsin" as the Green Bay Packers, Culver's and fried cheese curds—and beginning Sunday at Lambeau Field, the two Dairyland icons will join forces in a delicious way. In the new "Curds in the Third" promotion, any Packers scoring play occurring in the third quarter will reward guests with free Wisconsin Cheese Curds at all Culver's locations.

The promotion will be valid for the four remaining Packers home games in the 2023 season and all regular season home games in the 2024 season. On any Packers score in the third quarter of those games, including a touchdown, field goal or safety, a digital promo code redeemable for a free medium order of Culver's Wisconsin Cheese Curds will be displayed around Lambeau Field and shared on the Packers' Facebook page.

Guests will be able to redeem the promo code with any purchase (placed via online ordering only) within 48 hours of the game's conclusion.

Fans interested in taking advantage of the promotion should keep an eye on the Packers' Facebook account Sunday afternoon. For more information on Culver's online ordering and to place an order, visit https://orderonline.culvers.com/.

About Culver's:

For over 39 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

About the Green Bay Packers:

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 28 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home that was built in 1957, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of more than $300 million.

