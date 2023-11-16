SUBARU DEBUTS ALL-NEW 2025 FORESTER SUV WITH NEW STYLING, SAFETY AND IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY

Sleek, new, contemporary interior and exterior design

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today revealed the all-new 2025 Forester at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. The sixth-generation SUV offers the most advanced features, modern design, and improved ride comfort in its history. The 2025 Forester comes standard with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Subaru's award-winning EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and makes available a tablet-style 11.6-inch SUBARU STARLINK® Multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. The Forester has been one of the bestselling Subaru vehicles for nearly 30 years, with more than 2.6 million vehicles sold in the U.S. alone.

The 2025 Forester will be available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trim levels when it arrives in Subaru retailers nationwide in spring 2024.

All-New Exterior and Interior Design

The 2025 Forester has an all-new, sleek, contemporary design aesthetic while retaining the trademark looks of its classic, rugged predecessors. The front of the vehicle features a bold grille that merges into the compact LED headlights and creates an integrated shield effect. The all-new fascia also debuts the updated Subaru star cluster emblem. The SUV's bold shoulder lines emphasize height and strength, while its prominent wheel arches highlight its off-road capability. Front, side, and rear underguards are standard with color finish according to trim level. The steep rear glass offers increased cargo capacity.

Several functional aerodynamic improvements enhance the SUV's performance and stability. An air outlet at the trailing edge of the front wheel opening allows air to exit from the wheel well more freely, contributing to reduced lift on the front tires and improved driving stability.

The interior of the all-new Forester features a prominent multimedia system with integrated center information display. Contoured dash elements and textured trim pieces are intelligently designed to avoid visible damage from daily use. A dark headliner also hides scuffs from loading/unloading passengers and cargo. Strategically designed pillars and generous glass area ensure an excellent all-around view from the inside. Rear dark-tint privacy glass is standard.

Structure and Safety

The Subaru Global Platform for the 2025 Forester has been enhanced with 10% stiffer torsional rigidity. A full inner frame construction with stronger welding techniques and additional structural adhesive (from approximately 26.2 feet to 88.5 feet) contribute to better body rigidity and lighter weight. These updates deliver improved dynamic performance, a smoother ride and a quieter cabin.

Standard on all 2025 Forester models is the latest version of the award-winning EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The latest version of the EyeSight system operates more smoothly and quickly and under a greater range of conditions than prior versions. These improvements are thanks to a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster. EyeSight can identify cyclists and pedestrians at intersections sooner and, when necessary, alerts the driver and applies braking to avoid collisions. Additional active safety features are available for Forester including Reverse Automatic Braking as well as Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

For the first time on a Subaru, Emergency Stop Assist activates if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control. The new standard safety feature will stop the vehicle, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. SUBARU STARLINK® Connected Services will then place a call to emergency services.

Standard across the model line is a Rear Seat Reminder that helps prevent child and pet entrapment by alerting the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Automatic Emergency Steering is included on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Keep Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This safety feature works with EyeSight and Blind-Spot Detection to assist with steering control to help avoid a collision within a lane at speeds slower than 50 mph.

For enhanced all-around situational awareness while parking, an available Surround View Monitor offers a 360-degree overhead view of the vehicle and its surroundings. The system combines images from four vehicle cameras to create a single image with a bird's-eye view of the area around the entire vehicle.

The DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System is standard on Touring trim. The feature utilizes a camera angled at the driver's face and facial recognition software to monitor fatigue or lack of attention.

Since its introduction in 1997, this iconic SUV has received numerous safety awards from trusted organizations including the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA). The outgoing Forester received the 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK award. This marks the 17th consecutive year Forester has earned an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK (2007-2023) - more than any other small SUV. In addition, the outgoing Forester received the highest possible rating for front crash prevention from IIHS. The prior Forester also earned top marks with a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the NHTSA. Subaru anticipates the all-new 2025 Forester will continue to deliver exemplary safety performance.

Capability and Versatility

The all-new 2025 Forester was designed to combine the capability and versatility of a large SUV with the comfort and efficiency of a car. The 8.7-inch ground clearance for all Forester models is taller than many SUVs, yet it maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front- and rear-passenger entry.

Standard across the model line is a revised Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with a faster response time, more agile handling, and better control both on- and off-road. Standard on Forester Premium is driver-selectable X-MODE with Hill Descent Control, which maximizes wheel control on slippery surfaces and steep inclines. Forester Sport and higher trim levels upgrade to dual-function X-MODE for increased capability in a wider range of adverse conditions. All models feature Incline Start Assist, which briefly holds the vehicle while the driver pulls away from a stop on a hill.

The versatile Forester features 60:40-split folding rear seatbacks. With both seatbacks down, the cargo area offers 74.4 cubic feet of useable space. The wide rear gate opening with low liftover height allows easy loading and unloading. Standard roof rails add more cargo-carrying options for adventures.

Performance and Handling

All 2025 Forester trim levels come standard with a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine delivering 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all Forester models is a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with smoother and quieter performance. The Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trims feature a manual mode with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters for the driver to control the transmission via eight preset ratios.

The SUV's drivetrain is further enhanced with standard Active Torque Vectoring and SI-Drive performance management system. The Base and Premium come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, the Limited is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, and the Sport and Touring upgrade to 19-inch alloy wheels.

The 2025 Forester's steering is enhanced with a version of the WRX's dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, providing a more direct and natural steering feel and greater responsiveness.

Comfort and Convenience

The cabin also benefits from an enhanced focus on the passengers and their interaction with the vehicle. The Forester offers ample head and leg room, and a more supportive front seat design increases overall comfort and minimizes fatigue. The front seats also feature slimmed-down shoulder areas for better visibility and access to the rear seats. With a concentrated effort on sound dampening, the all-new SUV has a quieter and more comfortable cabin including approximately 39% reduction in rate of noise attenuation from the roof panel.

The vehicle's climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats (vs. entire cabin) for improved comfort and fuel economy. Dual-zone heating/cooling control is standard across the model line.

Available for the first time on a Subaru model, a new kick sensor-activated Hands-Free Power Rear Gate enables owners to open and close the rear gate automatically simply by placing their foot under the rear bumper cover.

All trim levels feature a comprehensive list of standard features including Remote Keyless Access; Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Individual Wheel Display; Steering Responsive LED Headlights with Automatic High Beam; Welcome Lighting; and power door locks, windows and side mirrors.

Additional available comfort features include a wireless phone charger in the center console and an all-weather package with heated seats, mirrors and wipers. The Touring trim now comes equipped with ventilated front seats.

New standard heavy-duty utility hooks in the rear cargo area offer a wider range of solutions for hanging points, lifestyle accessories and more. There are a total of eight locations, three on each side of the cargo space and two on the rear gate.

Subaru In-Vehicle Technology

For the first time, the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system is available for Forester. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full-screen display. The multimedia system also works as a center information display with combination meter integration and on-screen controls for audio, climate and vehicle functions. Additional features include Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link (4-month free Platinum Plan); HD Radio; and over-the-air updates.

The 11.6-inch STARLINK Multimedia Navigation system is also available and includes voice-activated navigation powered by TomTom® and SiriusXM Travel Link (3-year free subscription). The navigation system includes what3words (W3W) integration, an innovative location technology that provides a simple way to communicate precise locations using just three simple words.

Standard on base Forester model is the SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The top screen controls smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera; SiriusXM® All-Access Radio and Travel Link®; and HD Radio®. The bottom screen provides controls for climate and vehicle settings.

The available SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security Connected Services offer SOS Emergency Assistance, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Maintenance Notifications, Monthly Vehicle Health Report and Diagnostic Alerts, Stolen Vehicle Recovery Service and Vehicle Security Alarm Notification. Available convenience features include Remote Lock/Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights and Remote Vehicle Locator. New services for Forester include Valet Mode, Trip Log and Driving Journal, and Remote Vehicle Configuration. Models with the 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus and Multimedia Navigation systems also include wireless charging.

The Subaru Forester continues to be one of the manufacturer's most awarded vehicles. For four years running, Forester has earned multiple Kelley Blue Book awards in its segment: 2023 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award and 2023 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own.

Pricing for the all-new 2025 Subaru Forester will be announced closer to its on-sale date in spring 2024.

Exterior Dimensions*

Wheelbase 105.1 in. Length 183.3 in. Width 72.0 in. Height 68.1 in. Minium Road Clearance 8.7 in. Track – front 61.6 in. Track – rear 61.8 in.

Interior Dimensions*

EPA passenger volume 110.8 cu.ft. Cargo volume – 2nd row seatbacks up 29.6 cu.ft. Cargo volume – 2nd row seatbacks down 74.4 cu.ft.

*Preliminary Specifications. All data estimated and not final.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

