Marcum LLP Unveils Comprehensive 2023 Year-End Tax Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the tax landscape continually evolving, Marcum LLP is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Year-End Tax Guide. Marcum's 2023 Tax Guide features a detailed analysis of the current tax environment and spans more than 135 pages. Marcum's tax team meticulously constructs its annual guides to help businesses and individuals navigate the latest changes to tax rules and regulations and support strategic financial planning through the year-end and beyond.

Marcum's 2023 guide delves particularly deep, offering thirty articles filled with insights and detailed reference charts that underscore the tax planning avenues that have remained or recently opened following legislative and judicial shifts over the past year. In an era characterized by economic dynamism, Marcum's annual guide is here for businesses and individuals seeking to reexamine their strategies, uncover insights they may have missed, and maximize.

Marcum's national Tax & Business Services leader, Joe Perry, shares his perspective: "Effective tax planning is crucial in a year of continuing change and uncertainty. Our carefully crafted 2023 guide empowers clients, the business community, and individual taxpayers to seize opportunities and achieve significant savings. Proactive planning has never been more critical with new provisions on the horizon and the phasing out of certain Tax Cuts and Jobs Act measures in the not-too-distant future. Our guide addresses the diverse needs of virtually any portfolio, covering everything from personal investments to retirement planning, estate considerations, and beyond. It also provides invaluable insights and strategies for businesses looking to thrive in the current financial environment and build tax strategies to help them achieve long-term success."

Navigating Uncertainty

With shifting inflation rates, complex international dynamics, and several provisions from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ending, the future of tax legislation is in flux. Marcum's guide anticipates various scenarios to help its readers develop adaptable and effective taxpayer strategies, including those in unique situations.

A Tool for Decision Making

Marcum's 2023 Year-End Tax Guide is not just a report—it's an essential companion designed to support the decision-making process of individuals and businesses, ultimately helping them optimize their tax planning efforts for the coming year.

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high-net-worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. The Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum.

