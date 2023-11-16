Deloitte Announces Strategic Agreement With Autonomy to Provide Sustainable and Accessible Mobility

The relationship aims to enhance electric vehicle adoption by providing affordable, flexible, and sustainable solutions that can accelerate time to market for vehicle subscription services

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and Autonomy, a leading automotive subscription company, announced a strategic agreement to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by making them more accessible and affordable.

This new collaboration expands Deloitte's service offering for clients seeking to bring mobility subscription models to market in less time. Autonomy's scalable technology platform can provide flexible alternatives to consumers outside of traditional loans or leases and can be effectively integrated into a company's existing offerings.

A recent Deloitte report focused on the future of automotive mobility highlighted high prices as a barrier to EV adoption as well as the need for economically inclusive solutions.

Though companies may not be able to control macro-economic drivers, they can offer convenient, digital-first mobility options to monetize vehicles over their lifecycle, unlock new customers, and help meet sustainability targets. Businesses may also benefit from subscription services by offering a lower barrier to entry for consumers looking for a greener mobility solution.

"Electric vehicles are a key enabler of a future of sustainable mobility, yet they are not accessible to many," said Rodolfo Dominguez, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and U.S. automotive technology practice leader. "This agreement with Autonomy can help businesses adopt and integrate fully digitized, scalable and sustainable mobility solutions. This is another hallmark example of the investment Deloitte is making towards a commitment to sustainability."

According to the same Deloitte report, customer demand is changing towards flexible and usage-based products, with half of surveyed U.S. consumers wanting the convenience that comes with consolidating monthly mobility-related payments. The agreement between Deloitte and Autonomy can help provide an innovative alternative to ownership with a subscription-based service.

"Our goal is to erase the carbon tire tracks of yesterday while charting a sustainable path forward," said Scott Painter, CEO and founder of Autonomy. "Subscription is a testament to our collective commitment to weaving convenience, affordability and environmental responsibility into the fabric of mobility."

More information is available here. Click the following links to view our recent "Future of automotive mobility to 2035" study, "Evolving beyond car ownership" report and "2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study."

About Autonomy

Autonomy is a mission-driven company that uses technology to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more accessible and affordable. The company was founded by Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, disruptors in the auto retail, finance, and insurance industries who pioneered the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category with the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, Fair. Building upon that experience, Autonomy is up-leveling its commitment to carbon neutrality and financial inclusion. Its customers have driven over 11 million miles to date, saving more than 9.7 million pounds of CO2 from being emitted into the earth's atmosphere. Easier to qualify for than a lease, its low commitment, 100% digital solution allows people to pay monthly on their credit card and aims to get more people driving EVs who otherwise might not be eligible or interested in traditional lease or loan products. And unlike leases of loans, everyone who qualifies is charged the same rate regardless of FICO score. Autonomy believes that the future of mobility is electric. It exists to enable that transition more rapidly through innovations in technology, finance, and insurance. Autonomy relies on partnerships with Electric Vehicle manufacturers and large automotive retailers to bring easier and more affordable ways for people to access electric vehicles. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

