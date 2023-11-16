Aviatrix Brings Top Expertise in Secure Cloud Networking to AWS re:Invent 2023

Pressing Business Critical Infrastructure Discussions Unite Cloud, Networking, and Security Teams Behind Innovative Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, will be at Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2023 from November 27 - December 1 in Las Vegas, NV, bringing together experts to discuss what's next in secure cloud networking. As enterprise cloud deployments mature, organizations are seeking to simplify network operational complexities, optimize cloud performance, improve security, and reduce costs with growing urgency. Aviatrix and leading industry experts will examine cutting-edge solutions to these challenges at Booth #890 and throughout the week at AWS re:Invent: https://aviatrix.com/aviatrix-at-aws-reinvent-2023/

The Leader in Cloud Networking and Network Security (PRNewsfoto/Aviatrix) (PRNewswire)

Aviatrix's secure cloud networking experts and customers from organizations including Choice Hotels International, CHS, and IHG Hotels & Resorts will share their cloud networking experiences and discuss the industry's latest developments. They can be found throughout the show here:

Unpack the Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall for AWS (Breakout Session HYB102-S; Wynn – Lafite 4; Thursday, November 30 th at 3:30pm PT ) – Learn how world-leading companies such as Choice Hotels International, one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world, and premier regional airline Republic Airways have built their modern cloud infrastructures – bringing enterprise-grade agility, resiliency, and security to global deployments. This expert panel will explore architecture models that align with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, boost performance and security, accelerate automation, and save up to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

CHS's Zach Hughes on GeekWire (Booth #1590; Venetian – Developer Solutions Zone; Wednesday, November 29 th at 4:00pm PT ) – Zach Hughes , Vice President of IT Development & Operations, Digital Customer Platforms at leading global agribusiness CHS, will sit down with Aviatrix and GeekWire for an interview about what he's learned three years into a 3-year cloud journey. Hear about his approach, real challenges, and what he's looking forward to. See the interview live or on-demand after the show.

Simplify, Optimize, and Enhance AWS Network Management (Lightning Talk COP220 -S; Venetian – Infrastructure Solutions Zone; Wednesday, November 29 th at 2:00pm PT ) – Take some of the complexity out of managing hybrid cloud environments by gaining a consolidated view of AWS compute, network, and security. Join this lightning talk to hear about game-changing tools designed to enhance service-to-service communication and troubleshooting capabilities.

Aviatrix's Doug Merritt on GeekWire (Booth #1590; Venetian – Developer Solutions Zone; Tuesday, November 28 th at 3:15pm PT ) – Aviatrix's CEO (formerly CEO of Splunk) will be interviewed by GeekWire in a discussion about the latest technology trends and innovations that are changing the game in secure cloud networking, as well as Aviatrix's strength in partnership and joint innovation alongside AWS. See the interview live or on-demand after the show. Learn how Aviatrix's strategic collaboration with AWS strengthens security measures and empowers AWS customers to fully leverage their cloud infrastructure capabilities and ensure business alignment. See the groundbreaking Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall and how it is modernizing cloud network security, improving cyber resiliency, and enabling companies to reduce cloud spend by an average of 25% – with no architectural changes. $895 value). Discover your opportunity to help bridge the cloud skills gap while building your career in the cloud with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification. Registration for the ACE Associate training, covering networking and security concepts for various cloud service providers, will be available for free with an exclusive discount code available at the Aviatrix booth (value).



In addition to these discussions, AWS re:Invent attendees can socialize with the Aviatrix team throughout the show:

Aviatrix Cocktail Reception at Canaletto (Venetian – Canaletto Ristorante; Monday, November 27 at 7:00-9:00pm PT ) – Get to know our executive team, solution architects, and the extended Aviatrix community at our cocktail reception. Network with your peers over a Multicloud Mule or Secure Cloud Spritz as we kick off an exciting week ahead!

ACE Networking Meetup (Venetian – Canaletto Ristorante; Monday, November 27 ) –ACEs attending re:Invent are also invited to attend an exclusive meetup to network with other ACEs while enjoying signature cocktails including the ACE Certified Sidecar. Please register your interest (Venetian – Canaletto Ristorante;) –ACEs attending re:Invent are also invited to attend an exclusive meetup to network with other ACEs while enjoying signature cocktails including the ACE Certified Sidecar. Please register your interest here

Win Custom Aviatrix Nike Sneakers when you kick it with us at Aviatrix booth #890! We'll be giving away these limited-edition sneakers in a raffle for two lucky winners at the show.

With AWS re:Invent 2023, Aviatrix continues to push boundaries in cloud networking and security, fostering connections that will shape the future. Join the Aviatrix community at Booth #890 and across social media using #Aviatrix, and reach out here to reserve an appointment or meet with Aviatrix at the show.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aviatrix