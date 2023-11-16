Avia Wins Four 2023 NYX Game Awards: Season 2

Pocket7Games, Blockolot, Solitaire Clash, and 8 Ball Strike: Cash Pool Named Winners in Prestigious Industry Competition

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced it is the winner of four coveted NYX Game Awards: Season 2 . A tribute to the vanguards, developers and all parties involved in the giant gaming arena, the NYX Game Awards in collaboration with the International Awards Associate (IAA), commend the very peak of creative brilliance and the profound impact it brings to the ever-evolving gaming community. Avia's gaming titles that were silver recipients, include Pocket7Games in the "Mobile Game – Casual" category, Blockolot and Solitaire Clash in the "Mobile Game – Multiplayer" category, and 8 Ball Strike: Cash Pool in the "Mobile Game – Sports" category.

"At Avia, we believe that everyone has a competitive spirit, and our goal is to unlock the joy of competition in all people," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "Our mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia is honored to be recognized as a silver winner for not only one, but four of the NYX Game Awards: Season 2 contests. This achievement serves as a testament to our commitment to providing mobile gamers with the best possible interactive gaming experience."

NYX Game Awards: Season 2 competition saw a large influx of impressive submissions, amassing over 1,000 entries from more than 35 countries, with representatives spanning across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Brazil, China, United Arab Emirates, Italy and many others.

"The gaming landscape is more than evolving; it's revolutionizing how we engage and connect," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson, IAA. "Through the NYX Game Awards, we honor games not merely as diversions but as monumental narratives that challenge and redefine our very perceptions. To every trailblazer who crafts these digital odysseys, this accolade stands testament to your vision, elevated further by our esteemed panel of jurors."

About the Avia Winning Gaming Titles

Pocket7Games – Pocket7Games is an all in one, competitive mobile gaming platform that offers a variety of skill-based games for users to compete and earn rewards. A one stop shop to access a diverse array of puzzle, card, sports, and strategy games, Pocket7Games allows users to compete against others at similar skill levels through 1V1 games, tournaments, free entry events, challenger, multiplayer games, and other match modes.

Blockolot – A unique hybrid of popular block puzzle and sudoku grid games, Blockolot challenges players to strategically solve blended puzzles with a chance to win prizes. At the start of the game, players drag blocks to place them on the Sudoku-inspired board. Players can fill a row, column, or square to clear blocks from the board. Clearing multiple rows, columns, or squares can earn players combo. Each game, players can collect energy to trigger 'Frenzy Multiplies' and earn extra points.

Solitaire Clash – With the option to play for free or for prizes, Solitaire Clash is a multiplayer card game that offers solitaire tournaments based on skill level. Sort a 52-card deck by tapping to move cards from the stock to the seven-column tableau with the goal of arranging all four suits into ascending order. Race against the clock to earn the highest score and outperform opponents to claim match prizes. Playing in tournaments with 5-10 other players, the top three players will win a prize.

8-Ball Strick: Cash Pool – 8 Ball Strike: Cash Pool is a synchronous multiplayer billiards game where players can compete in synchronized matches, showcasing their best billiards skills on their mobile devices anytime, anywhere.1 Players can demonstrate their precise aiming, accurate positioning and varied shot strategies while continuously improving themselves to earn substantial rewards.

About Avia

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, Avia is the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, and Solitaire Clash. Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 12+ unique, skill-based games linked to a unified gaming account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform to unleash the competitive spirit in everyone, enabling them to experience the thrill of competition as they compete, have fun and win. To date, Avia has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download.

