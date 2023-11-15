Leerink Partners Enhances Institutional Sales Team with Addition of Craig Roder

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare, announced today the addition of Craig Roder as a Managing Director on the Institutional Sales team. Roder is based in the San Francisco office and will report to Robert Leerink, Senior Managing Director, Head of Institutional Equities.

"We are thrilled to announce Craig's addition to the Institutional Sales team, reinforcing our commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients," said Rob Leerink. "With his well-established track record and extensive network, Craig will bring valuable insights that will enhance our clients' success." Prior to his current role, Roder was a Managing Director at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and previously was a Vice President – Investments at UBS.

"I am excited to join Leerink Partners' highly acclaimed Institutional Sales team. I look forward to leveraging my two decades of experience to offer the firm's clients insightful perspectives and analysis, helping them to achieve their investment objectives." said Roder.

Leerink Partners' Institutional Sales team delivers first-class knowledge and distribution platforms to assist clients in executing their strategies and achieving their goals. With a commitment to excellence, the team provides unparalleled insights, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the dynamic financial landscape. To learn more, visit: https://www.leerink.com/ .

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $150 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

