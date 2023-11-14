Women Around the World Recognized at Event in New York

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFOLIO's CEO, Jean Marie Richardson, has been named the winner of a gold and silver Stevie® Award in the Best Female Entrepreneur categories for Business Products - 11 to 2,500 employees and Business Services - 11 to 2,500 employees, in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

iFOLIO’s CEO Jean Marie Richardson Wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2023 Stevie Awards for Women In Business (PRNewswire)

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business award and were presented Friday night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

More than 1,600 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Alongside executives from industry giants Salesforce, SAP, & IBM, Jean Marie Richardson won a gold and silver for iFOLIO, an innovative cloud platform for digital marketing and sales enablement.

After working at Oracle and Microsoft and experiencing firsthand the challenges supporting sales and marketing, Jean Marie created iFOLIO to be more effective. iFOLIO is a single collaborative platform for teams to go digital, speeding up digital transformation. Today iFOLIO powers more than 2 million live sites, serves all industries, and powers the world's leading brands including Notre Dame University, Madison Square Garden, and the Texas Rangers MLB.

iFOLIO has helped customers generate 300% growth through marketing and millions of dollars of increased sales annually. Compared to industry peers at 50%, iFOLIO has only 10% churn and 100% renewals in key verticals compared to peers with 35%. iFOLIO generates open rates of 70% as compared to less than 15% among peers, and an average of six minutes of engagement per iFOLIO page with peers generating seven seconds.

Less than 1% of tech company founders are female. As a female founder, Richardson fosters diversity, team culture, and innovation. She holds 3 patents, serves on 5 boards, and made a gift to endow scholarships for women at Georgia Tech.

"This award is an honor and validation of iFOLIO's incredible team and product," says Jean Marie Richardson, CEO, iFOLIO. "Although my name is on the award, this is a team award for iFOLIO and all those who have supported us through the years. Thank you to everyone who makes us better each day from our team, shareholders, customers, partners, my husband, and our home city of Atlanta."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on six juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 20th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 26 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

About iFOLIO

iFOLIO powers personalized digital marketing, sales enablement, and web services. The triple-patented technology powers websites and campaigns for viewers in 50 US states and 100 countries. Make work easier with web marketing technology and creative services.

iFOLIO Cloud for Digital Communications (PRNewsfoto/iFOLIO) (PRNewswire)

