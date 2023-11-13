qBraid Lab platform now offers access to Intel's Quantum SDK

qBraid is proud to announce the general availability of the Intel Quantum SDK on its platform

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- qBraid, a premiere quantum computing platform, is excited to work with the Intel quantum software team to be the first provider outside of Intel to offer access to the Intel® Quantum SDK.

qBraid now provides access to the Intel Quantum Software Development Kit (SDK) to paying and free users and enables over 25+ quantum computing software packages for one-click download into a user's personal qBraid Lab Integrated Developer Environment (IDE).

The Intel Quantum SDK is an LLVM*-based compiler with quantum extensions providing intuitive C++ language extensions to program quantum kernels. It also incorporates a quantum runtime that handles basic instructions to the quantum hardware and a selection of qubit-simulator backends. The Intel Quantum SDK provides access to two-qubit backends, offering enhanced capabilities for quantum development.

One of the qubit backends, the Intel Quantum Simulator is a state-vector simulation that allows users to implement a quantum algorithm or hybrid quantum-classical algorithm on a high-performance, qubit-agnostic back end. In addition, there is a second qubit backend based on Intel's qubit hardware. "The quantum dot simulator back end incorporates the physics of the quantum dot qubit technology into the simulation of qubits. In addition to generic qubits, this back end simulates Intel's quantum hardware that is currently under development," director of Quantum Applications & Architecture at Intel Labs, Dr. Anne Matsuura, notes.

Since 2022, qBraid and Intel have piloted courses using the qBraid Lab at the Ohio State University. Professor Ronald Reano used the Intel Quantum SDK to conduct research with the SDK and used it as the basis for its "Quantum Computing for Introduction course." Students and researchers easily accessed the Intel Quantum SDK with little to no setup on qBraid, allowing the entire computer engineering department to start learning and developing quantum algorithms immediately.

qBraid is now expanding the availability of the Intel Quantum SDK to the general public, where users can access the SDK to democratize quantum computing knowledge and development opportunities further. qBraid's Lab Environment Manager will also allow for seamless version control for upgrades of the Intel Quantum SDK. This strategic collaboration between qBraid and Intel is a pivotal step towards accelerating the quantum revolution, making quantum computing accessible and approachable for everyone.

qBraid's CEO and Co-Founder Kanav Setia notes, "Adding the Intel Quantum SDK is a major milestone for qBraid as it aims to become the default platform for the quantum ecosystem." As qBraid continues to grow in both research as well as improve its platform, qBraid is excited to have the Intel Quantum SDK and the Intel team onboard.

