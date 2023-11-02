Forty-Four Dealerships Recognized as Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in 2023

Audi Bedford Ranked #1 Nationally

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that forty-four (44) of its dealerships have been recognized as part of the Top 100 Best Dealerships to Work For 2023 by Automotive News, more than any other dealership group.

Penske Automotive Group Dealerships Named Best To Work For

Penske Automotive Group claimed nine (9) of the top ten (10) spots and thirteen (13) of the top twenty (20) spots nationally in this year's rankings. Audi Bedford was ranked No. 1 as the Best Dealership to Work For. PAG dealerships were also recognized for their commitment to promoting diverse and inclusive workplaces, receiving accolades for being among the best in the following categories: Best Dealerships for Female Employees; Best Dealerships for Millennial Employees; Best Dealerships for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Best Dealerships for Hispanic/Latino Employees; Best Dealerships for Family Friendliness and Best Dealerships for Health.

Commenting on the rankings, Penske Automotive Group Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Human Capital is the most important asset in our company. We are committed to creating a culture that fosters teamwork, opportunity and promotes diversity, equity and inclusion. We are extremely proud of our team for their commitment, drive, and efforts in working together to be the very best."

The award-winning dealerships are:

Phoenix, Arizona – www.acuranorthscottsdale.com Acura North Scottsdale,

Turnersville, New Jersey – www.acuraturnersville.com Acura Turnersville,

Audi Bedford , Bedford, Ohio – www.audibedford.com

Chantilly, Virginia – www.audichantilly.com Audi Chantilly,

Audi Fairfield , Fairfield, Connecticut – www.audifairfield.com

Phoenix, Arizona – www.audinorthscottsdale.com Audi North Scottsdale,

Turnersville, New Jersey – www.auditurnersville.com Audi Turnersville,

Vienna, Virginia – www.auditysonscorner.com Audi Tysons Corner,

Audi Warwick , Warwick, Rhode Island – www.audiwarwick.com

Phoenix, Arizona – www.bmwnorthscottsdale.com BMW North Scottsdale,

Greenwich , Greenwich, Connecticut – www.bmwofgreenwich.com BMW of

Mamaroneck , Mamaroneck, New York – www.bmwofmamaroneck.com BMW of

Fayetteville , Fayetteville , Aransas – Chevrolet of, Aransas – www.chevroletoffayetteville.com

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.chevroletofturnersville.com Chevrolet of

Madison Toyota , Madison, Wisconsin – www.eastmadisontoyota.com East

Toms River, New Jersey – www.gatewaytoyota.com Gateway Toyota,

Danbury , Danbury, Connecticut – www.hondaofdanbury.com Honda of

Fayetteville , Fayetteville, Arkansas – www.hondaoffayetteville.com Honda of

Mentor , Mentor, Ohio – www.hondaofmentor.com Honda of

Hudson Nissan , Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsonnissan.com

Hudson Toyota , Jersey City, New Jersey – www.hudsontoyota.com

Turnersville , Turnersville, New Jersey – www.hyundaiofturnersville.com Hyundai of

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.infinitiofwarwick.com Infiniti of Warwick,

Englewood, New Jersey – www.jaguarenglewood.com; www.landroverenglewood.com Jaguar Land Rover Englewood,

Kearny Mesa Toyota , San Diego, California – www.kearnymesatoyota.com

Darien, Connecticut – www.landroverdarien.com Land Rover Darien,

Eatontown, New Jersey – www.landrovermonmouth.com Land Rover Monmouth,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.landrovernorthscottsdale.com Land Rover North Scottsdale,

Paramus, New Jersey – www.landroverparamus.com Land Rover Paramus,

Middleton, Wisconsin – www.lexusofmadison.com Lexus of Madison,

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.lexusofwarwick.com Lexus of Warwick,

Los Gatos, California – www.losgatosacura.com Los Gatos Acura,

Bedford, Ohio – www.mercedesbedford.com Mercedes-Benz of Bedford,

Mercedes-Benz Fairfield , Fairfield, Connecticut – www.mercedesbenzoffairfield.com

Tysons Corner , Vienna, Virginia – www.mercedesbenzoftysonscorner.com Mercedes-Benz of

Warwick, Rhode Island – www.miniofwarwick.com MINI of Warwick,

North Scottsdale , Phoenix, Arizona – www.mininorthscottsdale.com MINI

Golden Valley, Minnesota – www.motorwerksmini.com Motorwerks MINI,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.porschenorthscottsdale.com Porsche North Scottsdale,

Porsche Stevens Creek , Santa Clara, California – www.porschestevenscreek.com

Phoenix, Arizona – www.scottsdaleferrari.com; www.scottsdalemaserati.com Scottsdale Ferrari-Maserati,

Bedford, Ohio – www.toyotaofbedford.com Toyota of Bedford,

Phoenix, Arizona – www.vwnorthscottsdale.com Volkswagen North Scottsdale,

Cordova, Tennessee – www.wolfchasetoyota.com Wolfchase Toyota,

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 28,000 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 44,000 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 442,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Index, Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, including the Company's 2022 ESG Report highlighting its ESG strategies, activities, and certain metrics, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Shelley Hulgrave Anthony Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2812 248-648-2540 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

