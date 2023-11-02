National Security Space Association and Space Systems Command Hold Successful Inaugural International Security Space Week

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA) is honored to have partnered with the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command for last week's highly successful International Security Space Week, at The Aerospace Corporation in Chantilly, Virginia.

The week began with NSSA's inaugural International Security Space Forum on October 24, followed by SSC's International Reverse Industry Days on October 25-26. The combined events included addresses, panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities with government and industry leaders from Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The events reinforced that our network of alliances, based on shared values, interests, and objectives, are a cornerstone of international security. Indeed, U.S. national security remains inextricably linked to the security of our allies and partners. The forum served to further strengthen the bonds of friendship among senior national security space officials. Participation by the most senior U.S. and allied military space officials and private sector representatives, clearly demonstrated the strong commitment to enhance space cooperation.

The events also underscored that space systems provide essential capabilities for collective security and mutual defense. In this regard, they emphasized the value of enhanced international security space cooperation to counter threats to space assets, leverage allied capabilities, increase space forces' interoperability, capacity, and resilience, plan and conduct combined space operations, and contribute to the deterrence of aggression. Moreover, they emphasized that such cooperation continues to require improved information sharing among allies, partners, and the private space sector.

NSSA wishes to thank all speakers, moderators, sponsors, and attendees. Likewise, a hearty thanks to our gracious hosts at The Aerospace Corporation. Feedback from government officials and industry representatives has been universally positive.

As the United States' only non-profit devoted solely to the national security space enterprise, NSSA is committed to shaping a vibrant space community and cultivating a network that fosters dynamic collaboration for the security, prosperity, and welfare of our nation, allies, and partners. Events such as the International Security Space Week contribute to achieving this objective. Consequently, NSSA is pleased to announce that the International Security Space Week will continue on an annual basis. We are especially proud to continue the close partnership with Space Systems Command for next year's event.

