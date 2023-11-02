FOUR CABOT GOLF COURSES HONOURED IN GOLF MAGAZINE'S 2023-24 TOP 100 COURSES IN THE WORLD LIST

All 18-Hole Cabot Golf Courses Place in the Coveted Golf Rankings, With Newcomer Cabot Saint Lucia Featured on the Cover

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cabot Collection, developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, is pleased to announce all four of its regulation-length golf courses are named in the prestigious Top 100 Courses in the World ranking from GOLF Magazine. A rarity for a golf brand, every 18-hole Cabot golf course currently open has made the coveted list, including Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links at Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Point Hardy Golf Club at Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, and Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands in Scotland. In addition, GOLF Magazine's November/December cover photo features the new Point Hardy Golf Club situated along breathtaking Caribbean coastline in Saint Lucia.

GOLF Magazine Top 100 Courses in the World (PRNewswire)

First published in 1985, GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Courses in the World comprises a highly competitive list ranked by an experienced panel of experts with a keen eye for design and architecture. The biennial "Top 100 Courses in the World" print issue remains one of GOLF Magazine's most popular issues and informs readers where to visit for the best golf experiences. Cabot's four course rankings include:

No. 52: Cabot Cliffs | Inverness, Nova Scotia , Canada | Bill Coore , Ben Crenshaw , 2016

No. 76: Point Hardy Golf Club | Cap Estate, Saint Lucia | Bill Coore , Ben Crenshaw , 2023

No. 79: Cabot Links | Inverness, Nova Scotia , Canada | Rod Whitman , 2012

No. 89: Castle Stuart Golf Links | Inverness, Scotland | Gil Hanse, Mark Parsinen , 2009

"We are honoured to have all four of our courses recognized on this list alongside the most admired courses in the world," said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. "It is a dream come true to see Cabot Saint Lucia on the cover of the magazine. The initial reception of the course has blown us away, and we are looking forward to our grand opening in December."

The 100 courses on the 2023-24 list span 14 different countries and represent the world's highest standards in golf course design, architecture and greenskeeping. Cabot Saint Lucia's Point Hardy Golf Club, which opened for preview play in March 2023 and will celebrate its official grand opening in December 2023, is the first course in Saint Lucia to make the list. Cabot Cape Breton's Cabot Cliffs and Cabot Links are the only Canadian courses ranked in the top 100. The iconic Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands, number 89 on the list, will soon be joined by a new 18-hole Tom Doak designed golf course, set to open for preview play in 2024.

Additional golf destinations currently in development in the Cabot portfolio include the first U.S.-based destination, Cabot Citrus Farms in scenic Central West Florida, and its second Canadian destination, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia. Cabot Citrus Farms will open for preview play in January 2024 ahead of a September 2024 grand opening. The Floridian golf destination will welcome guests to experience two 18-hole courses and two short courses. Guests and owners can also experience accommodations and an exciting variety of amenities and activities, which will all be available in 2024. Cabot Revelstoke, set amidst the majestic Monashee and Selkirk Mountain Ranges in British Columbia, will feature Cabot Pacific, an 18-hole public-access course overlooking the Columbia River, scheduled to open in 2025. Cabot Revelstoke recently launched pre-sales for new real estate offerings inspired by the European ski chalets of the Dolomites, Austria and Switzerland and featuring sweeping panoramic views.

About The Cabot Collection:

The Cabot Collection is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, and Cabot Highlands in Scotland. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.

Cabot Logo (PRNewswire)

