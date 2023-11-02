CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES NEW BAND RESIDENCY IN NORTHRIDGE, CA

WATCH TODAY'S LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE

California location will be the Nation's only Fun Center to feature its new entertainment as well as an original animatronic band

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, held a live press conference today where titular character Chuck E. announced Munch's Make Believe Band Residency at Northridge, California, near Los Angeles.

Speaking alongside fellow members of the Make Believe Band — featuring Mr. Munch on keyboards, Jasper T. Jowls on guitar, Helen Henny on vocals, and Pasqually on drums — Chuck E. revealed that they'll be headlining an exclusive, permanent residency at the Northridge Chuck E. Cheese.

Northridge will become the nation's only Chuck E. Cheese fun center to feature an original animatronic band, and the totally modern upgrade and experience for guests, making it a destination for fans of all ages – past and present.

While the fan-favorite band will perform daily at this location, a brand-new experience will also delight current guests and future generations. The Company has been busy renovating fun centers nationwide with updated features to offer multi-activity options for all ages. New enhancements include a new state-of-the-art interactive dance floor, a giant video wall and screens, the most popular kid-focused arcade games, and new trampolines zones in select fun centers around the nation.

During the press conference, Chuck E. assured the crowd that despite all the updates, the Northridge Make Believe Band won't be going anywhere. "We love performing so much, it's practically hard-wired into us," he said.

As the Company updates its look and feel in more than 400 locations nationally, the Northridge location is a special exception the Company is making for the fans nostalgic of the legendary Munch's Make Believe Band. David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese parent company, CEC Entertainment said, "As an important part of the legacy of the brand, we know that the animatronic band holds a special place for many fans in their childhood memories. We want our fans to know that the decision to keep the band here is meant as a gesture of love and gratitude as our legacy continues to evolve in new ways."

To commemorate the "Legacy and New" concept coming together, Chuck E. Cheese Northridge will host a Grand Re-Opening Party on November 10th from 6-8pm, with a special media preview event from 4-6pm and then welcome guests from 6-8pm to enjoy the fanfare. Guests will enjoy a special appearance from the founder of Chuck E. Cheese and Atari, Inc., Nolan Bushnell alongside with current President and CEO, David McKillips to talk about the legacy and future plans for the entertainment company.

"Chuck E. Cheese is and was an essential part of growing up," said Nolan Bushnell of CEC. "It has had an enormous impact on how families have fun, providing a place where kids and adults alike could be entertained - from animatronic shows tailored more for the adults, to games and prizes for the kids. It's great that the original animatronic band will remain in residency at the Northridge location while the other locations offer experiences and create memories with the new vision."

The event from 6-8pm will welcome families and guests from all over the country and as is usual with every grand re-opening event, the first 25 families at 6pm will get one (1) free hour of All You Can Play time. All attendees will have the chance to win prizes like a free Chuck E. Cheese birthday party or a VIP play band loaded with one full year of unlimited All You Can Play time. Finally, serving as emcee for the event, Logan Carreiro, who is a super fan of Chuck E. Cheese animatronics, will be named Chief Entertainment Officer for the day.

All attendees will enjoy free cake, a special performance by the band, and a free collector's poster. Plus, fans who present and exchange their old Chuck E. Cheese tokens will receive an exclusive commemorative pin.

As the brand has evolved over four decades, Chuck E. Cheese has more plans in store to celebrate its nostalgia with longtime fans as well as entertainment offerings for young new enthusiasts. Expect more exciting announcements leading up to the brand's 50th Anniversary in 2027.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $20 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, with locations in 47 states and 19 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contact:

Alejandra Brady, CEC Entertainment

alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

972-504-1320

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC