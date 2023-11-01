Maggiano's Little Italy® Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Favorites for Thanksgiving

Family-style Italian-American restaurant highlights family with fall features and Thanksgiving feasts

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggiano's Little Italy® has everyone set for the perfect dinner this Thanksgiving with delicious holiday dine-in and carryout offerings as well as seasonal fall menu features! As a brand known for bringing people around the table, Maggiano's will be open on Thanksgiving Day with an elevated dine-in menu and as well as hot and cold carryout options for up to five people.

Maggiano's Little Italy Thanksgiving Menu (PRNewswire)

Thanksgiving has become an increasingly popular time for the family-focused Italian-American restaurant. This year, guests are invited to celebrate the Maggiano's way with a special dine-in chef-curated family-style three-course menu fit to feed a crowd. Alongside Thanksgiving staples, Maggiano's is also adding its signature Italian flair to the traditional holiday menu with pastas like Rigatoni "D," and Four-Cheese Ravioli to add as a side!

Dine-in guests have their choice of two specialty salads and three main courses, Roasted Turkey, Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham or Branzino Fresca Style. Accompanied by sides like Sage & Sausage Stuffing, and desserts such as a decadently sweet Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake, this classically reimagined Thanksgiving meal will leave everyone at the table full and satisfied.

"Maggiano's has always been a restaurant whose brand identity revolves around celebration and family togetherness and what holiday embodies that more than Thanksgiving," said Larry Konecny, chief concept officer and vice president of Maggiano's Little Italy®. "This year, no matter how many guests are coming into town or the kitchen size, we're providing options to enjoy Thanksgiving with loved ones, either around our table or theirs."

Maggiano's will be open for dine-in guests and carryout pickup on Thanksgiving and will be taking reservations via phone call, online through Maggianos.com and in the Maggiano's app . Carryout bundles can be ordered online or by phone before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 and can be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 21 or Wednesday, Nov. 22 for cold bundles, or Thursday, Nov. 23 for hot bundles.

The restaurant's limited-edition fall menu features include a range of dishes that focus on generously spiced, sweet and savory flavors and are available now through November 28. The limited-time offerings include:

Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli in a brown butter sauce

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake topped with cinnamon whipped cream and candied pecans

Savory Crab Cakes in a lobster cream sauce

Bourbon Peach Smash cocktail made with Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

Since the coming months are also a time for giving, Maggiano's will be offering major gift card bounce backs as a way to treat your foodie friends, and yourself, to a delicious meal. Guests who purchase $100 in gift cards online or in-restaurant will receive a gift card for $20 off their next visit between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2024. These bonus gift-giving savings are available from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 50 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano's on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

Maggiano's Little Italy (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maggiano's Little Italy