Kia Recognized Across Multiple Categories in 2023 NEWSWEEK Autos Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America earned eight honors in the 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards. The brand was recognized as the Most Innovative Vehicle Brand and for offering the Best SUV Lineup. Individual vehicle awards included: Best Minivan for the Kia Carnival (third year in a row), Best Small SUV for the Kia Seltos, Best Two-Row SUV for the Kia Sportage, Most Improved Vehicle for the Kia Seltos, and the Best Premium SUV and Best SUV Interior for the highly anticipated Kia EV9, which is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms in Q4 2023.1

"We are honored to receive eight Newsweek Autos Awards for both the brand and several models across our lineup, including the all-new 2024 Kia EV9," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "These accolades – especially the Most Innovative Vehicle Brand and Best SUV Lineup awards - reinforce Kia's ongoing commitment to innovation, design excellence and offering a diverse product lineup to appeal to every driver."

Furthering Kia's reputation of building segment-above vehicle excellence, the EV9 will deliver sought-after features packed into one powerhouse EV SUV: striking exterior design, rich interior appointments, generous interior volume and cargo space, towing capability2, leading vehicle dynamics, and DC fast charging capability. With Kia's latest available in-vehicle technology including vehicle system over-the-air updates3 and Digital Features and Services4, the EV9 is poised to keep things exciting throughout the duration of ownership.

This is the third year for the Newsweek Autos Awards, highlighting the industry's best individual vehicle and brand categories. Brand lineup awards were based on Newsweek editors' opinions, considering packaging and price. Vehicle interiors are evaluated with experiential testing for comfort, style, materials quality, layout, seamlessness of technology display and use, unique offerings, overall attractiveness and sound deadening efforts, against all models in the category. Individual vehicle honors are awarded based on how the model compares to its competition in physical features (i.e., legroom, cargo space) and packaging (60% of the score), as well as drive impressions (40% of the score). Premium and luxury vehicle eligibility was based on price point and positioning within the market.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Inventory limited.

2 Towing may significantly reduce electric range and requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing instructions. Always use caution while towing.

3 Over-the-Air features and updates may require an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription is required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply.

4 Available Digital Features & Services may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. Not available in Massachusetts.

