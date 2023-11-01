AkzoNobel unveils new products and collaborations at METALCON and SEMA

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) experts from Coil & Extrusion Coatings shared the latest insights into new technologies, products and trends shaping the metal coatings industry at METALCON 2023. Additionally, tomorrow kicks off the first day of the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, where AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings (ASC) experts will showcase cars and exciting collaborations.

John Griffin, AkzoNobel's North America Regional Director, stated: "I am proud of our Industrial Coatings and ASC businesses for their work at METALCON and SEMA conventions. CERAM-A-STAR® Select Frost, featured at METALCON, reduces energy consumption by lowering cooling loads. At SEMA, I am looking forward to Dave Kindig, our Sikkens Brand Ambassador, unveiling his latest show car masterpieces that use our paints."

METALCON 2023 is the world's largest global event dedicated to the application of metal in designed construction. Visitors had the opportunity to meet with AkzoNobel's expert team and learn about the announcement of AkzoNobel's new CERAM-A-STAR® Select Frost program that provides a durable performance with a lifetime warranty. The formulation of CERAM-A-STAR® Select Frost is suitable for North American climates. Cool Chemistry® pigmentation technology used in CERAM-A-STAR® Select Frost helps reduce energy consumption by lowering cooling loads. For AkzoNobel's customers, it offers reduced color complexity, top tier service and leading product quality.

AkzoNobel products demonstrate comparative durability and performance amid changing climate patterns and the potential implications for coatings, such as coating performance in corrosive environments and coastal areas. To support the coil & extrusion portfolio, AkzoNobel has the Canopy App, which is a convenient 3D visualization tool that provides rapid and accurate color match information when paired with the CERAM-A-STAR® 1050, CERAM-A-STAR® 1050 Select, and other AkzoNobel product lines. For more information on AkzoNobel's products and services, visit https://coilcoatings.akzonobel.com/us.

AkzoNobel is a leading provider of vehicle refinishing products, television star of MotorTrend Network's Bitchin' Rides show, now in its 10th season, and creator of custom car company Kindig-it Design, Dave Kindig will be at SEMA with AkzoNobel, and they will have a booth dedicated to Sikkens and its patented, state-of-the-art, digital body shop workflow control solution Carbeat®.

AkzoNobel's booth will feature two amazing builds by Kindig-it Design, one of which is a celebrity's vehicle built by Kindig-it Design and painted in Modern Classikk. AkzoNobel will also feature a red hot Kindig-it custom roadster painted with Sikkens, AkzoNobel's flagship automotive refinish paint brand. Additionally, the company will display several one-of-a-kind vehicles, including the Bitchin' Bronco painted with Sikkens and featured on recent episodes of Bitchin Rides.

The entire line of Modern Classikk custom finishes now includes over 40 basecoat colors. AkzoNobel will also have other show cars at SEMA that have its paint featured on them, including:

1951 Chevy 3100 Pickup painted with Lesonal

1986 Ford Mustang GT painted with Sikkens

1963 VW Double Cab painted with Sikkens Autowave

1967 Ford Shelby Cobra painted with Modern Classikk, "No Strings White"

One-of-a-kind 1977 Jeep J10 Extended Cab painted with Wanda

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

