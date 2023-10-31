Stericycle Named a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" for the Third Consecutive Year and Listed Among "The Elite 30"

Stericycle Named a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" for the Third Consecutive Year and Listed Among "The Elite 30"

Annual award honors organizations that empower women in the trucking industry

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of regulated medical waste management and secure information destruction solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by the Women In Trucking (WIT) Association for the third year in a row. This annual award recognizes companies that are exceptional workplaces for women in all roles of the trucking industry. Stericycle was also listed this year among the top 30 companies with the highest number of industry votes, leading to the additional recognition of "The Elite 30."

Stericycle champions a culture where women can grow, lead and support others by dedicating resources to assist and retain women through employee engagement and outreach, including the company's employee resource group, Women's Resource for Impact, Success and Empowerment (WRISE). WRISE provides an environment where Stericycle women and allies are heard and encouraged and have development opportunities in a global community that supports curiosity, diversity and inclusion. Additionally, Stericycle hosts an annual International Women's Summit, uniting women in motivational career and personal development discussions.

Stericycle also remains committed to increasing representation within the organization. Globally in 2022, the company increased its percentage of women in senior and middle management roles to 30% and 33%, an increase from 29% and 30% respectively. Furthermore, the percentage of all U.S.-based new hires from racially or ethnically diverse groups increased from 2021 to 2022. Thirty percent of Stericycle's corporate board is currently comprised of female directors, exceeding the national average for female-held board seats.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again as a top company for women to work for in transportation," said Cindy J. Miller, president and chief executive officer at Stericycle. "I'm proud of Stericycle's commitment to elevate trucking and logistics as great industries where women can build and grow their careers while also fostering a culture where all team members feel like they belong."

There are several characteristics that distinguish the companies recognized on this list, including gender diversity, flexible hours and work life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, training and continued professional development, and career advancement opportunities. To win the award, eligible companies are nominated and then reviewed. The final ballot was voted on by more than 27,000 professionals in transportation, an increase of 5,000 from the previous year. The 2023 list includes 113 companies.

In addition to this recognition, Stericycle was honored in 2022 by 50/50 Women on Boards™ for having a more gender-balanced corporate board, receiving a "3+" ranking for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. Last year, Ms. Miller was also named one of Women Inc. Magazine's Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. This year, Ms. Miller has been named a finalist for the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, in the category of Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More than 2,500 Employees. Additionally, Janet Zelenka, Stericycle's chief financial officer and chief information officer, was named to the 2023 Crain's Chicago Business Notable Leaders in Finance List.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

About Women in Trucking Association

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bridgestone Americas, Daimler Truck North America, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, Navistar International, Inc., PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and WM. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

