EASTERSEALS NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS WELCOMES NEW CHAIR, ELECTS NEW MEMBERS AND OFFICERS AT ANNUAL MEETING

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its recent annual meeting in Chicago, the Easterseals National Board of Directors named Genevieve M. (Genny) Winter its Board Chair; elected Greg Sexton, Chief Operating Officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and Maureen Beauregard, CEO, Easterseals New Hampshire, as new Board Members; and selected Board Officers for two-year terms including 1st Vice Chair Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO, CareSource; 2nd Vice Chair Wanda E. Hill, RPH, J.D., Vice President, GlaxoSmithKline; Secretary Joan Rockey, CFA, CPA, Principal, 633EAST consulting llc; and Treasurer Craig Erlich, CEO, Launch Entertainment. Dr. Catherine (Alicia) Georges, outgoing Board Chair, was elected to serve an additional term of three years as Chair Emeritus, and current board members including Rockey and Dr. Rory Cooper, PhD, PLY, National Medal Laureate and Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research, University of Pittsburgh, were elected to additional three-year terms as well.

Winter, a resident of Houston, accumulated more than 32 years in the energy sector with Shell before retiring from the company in December of 2018. A community leader for decades, Winter is a founding board member of the Gateway Academy, a Houston-based high school for children with learning disabilities established in 2005. Gateway Academy has expanded its focus to include a post-high school transition program, Advance Houston, for which Winter is Board Chair. Winter's volunteer leadership throughout the years has impacted numerous nonprofit organizations including Easterseals of Greater Houston. She holds a B.S. in Mathematical Statistics from the University of Alabama.

Sexton was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate (formerly Realogy Corporation) in September 2020. He served as COO for Century 21 from 2013 until 2017 before taking on the role of Chief of Business Services for Realogy. Upon returning as COO to Century 21, Sexton leads the company's domestic and international operations including the iconic brand's industry-leading platform of tech tools and apps, learning and data-driven products that C21® professionals leverage to better serve their customers and clients. An industry leader for decades, Sexton has received numerous professional awards throughout his career.

Beauregard joined Easterseals New Hampshire as President and CEO in 2019, accomplishing much since then including breaking ground on a 15-acre, $23M Military and Veterans Campus in Franklin (NH) slated to open in 2025. Prior to Easterseals, she founded Families in Transition (FIT)-New Hampshire in 1991 which grew under her leadership to be the state's largest homes services organization. Her tenure at FIT included day-to-day leadership, overseeing multiple mergers and acquisitions, and creating programs to help families and individuals in need. Beauregard has received numerous awards throughout her career including the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year, Southern New Hampshire University's Loeffler Award, and the University of New Hampshire's Granite State Award. Under her leadership, Families in Transition was named Business NH Magazine's 2013 Nonprofit of the Year.

"Easterseals is honored to have the commitment of these exceptional corporate and nonprofit leaders on our National Board of Directors," said Easterseals President and CEO Kendra E. Davenport. "Their diverse expertise and insight will help inform our work in leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access to education, healthcare, employment, and transportation through our life-changing services and powerful advocacy for 61 million Americans with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, to ensure they can fully participate in society.

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. Trusted by families and communities for more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to millions of individuals and their families each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, transportation services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. To learn more, visit www.easterseals.com .

