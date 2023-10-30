RhythmX AI Founder and CEO Deepthi Bathina to Speak on Generative AI in Healthcare at CHIME 23

Deepthi Bathina to serve as panelist at College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Fall Forum together with Diana Nole, CVP of Microsoft Health and Life Sciences; Shakeeb Akhter of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Seattle Children's Dr. Safar Chaudry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company with a Precision Care Platform for Doctors to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Care to the Right Patient at the Right Time announced CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina will serve as a panelist at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executive Fall Forum, November 11th in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harsh Singh of Genzeon will moderate the panel, "Helpful or Hype? Emerging Applications of Generative AI in Healthcare," 2:45-3:30pm on the Proven Innovations Track. Bathina will be joined by Diana Nole, CVP of Microsoft Health and Life Sciences; Shakeeb Akhter, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Dr. Safar Chaudry, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer at Seattle Children's.

The panel will discuss how generative AI has rapidly shifted the digital health narrative. They will review case selection, success measurement, and the future of AI. The session will incorporate gamification as the panel evaluates five real AI case studies, assessing the risks, rewards, and innovation potential with a "hype" score.

The event follows the announcement earlier this month of RhythmX AI's funding and launch. The company is chaired by AI entrepreneur Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder and CEO of SAIGroup and recently honored on the inaugural TIME100 AI list, with an initial funding of $50M by enterprise AI investment company SAIGroup. RhythmX AI is addressing nearly $4T spent annually on chronic conditions with a platform to free up doctors to deliver hyper-personalized patient care.

The company delivers to doctors advanced generative AI capabilities and predictive AI algorithms based on extensive longitudinal data. These provide patient-specific prescriptive actions and recommendations doctors can drill into using a generative AI-enabled natural language interface and AI-native copilots.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

Chris Gale , chris@galestrategies.com CONTACT:

View original content:

SOURCE SAIGroup