Olight 2023 Breast Cancer Charity Campaign: Illuminating Hope with Breast Cancer Foundations Across the World

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading mobile lighting manufacturer, successfully concludes its 2023 Breast Cancer Charity Campaign, raising $77,313.43 for breast cancer support across 13 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Korea, Thailand, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Japan, Spain, Austria, and China, thanks to all buyers of Olight charity products.

From October 24 to 26, OlightUSA offered four flashlight models (imini 2 Pink, Gober, Obulb pro S, and Wyvern Pink) for sale on olightstore.com. Olight websites in other countries also launched sales respectively. All proceeds were dedicated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) in the USA and other global partners, such as Brustkrebs Deutschland e.V. in Germany and Australia National Breast Cancer Foundation. Over the past three years, Olight has raised $518,930, directly impacting over 10,000 patients globally for breast cancer.

A notable addition this year was an offline setting in the USA: Olight established an Awareness Booth in Frisco, Dallas, in partnership with NBCF. This booth provided breast cancer information and fostered community participation against the disease. Olight also gifted volunteers and patients with special flashlights, pink pouches, etc. on site. Additionally, 300 patients will receive Olight flashlights and other gifts in HOPE Kits.

During the event, Olight received the prestigious third Anniversary Partner Award from NBCF, recognizing its unwavering commitment to the cause. Mavis Xiao, Vice President of Olight, said, "It's a honor to stand by NBCF in this mission for three years. As a global corporate citizen, Olight aims not only to illuminate the world with lighting, but also to infuse it with HOPE."

The collaboration between Olight and partners, such as NBCF, facilitated vital conversations about early detection and treatment, emphasizing the significance of awareness and community engagement. Brooke Adams, Sr. Director of Charitable Giving and Strategic Partnerships at NBCF, expressed thanks for Olight's dedication and anticipated further collaborations.

Breast cancer remains a global concern, and Olight will continuously provide support and hope to those affected with global partners.

