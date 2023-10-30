Infor Customer Combilift Named a Winner in the 2023 Constellation SuperNova Awards

Combilift recognized by Constellation Research for leadership in deploying disruptive technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Infor customer Combilift has been honored by Constellation Research with a 2023 SuperNova Award for leadership in deploying disruptive technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Combilift's IT manager, Fearghal McCorriston, was named the winner in the Next Generation Customer Experience category. Combilift is the largest global manufacturer of multi-directional forklifts and an acknowledged leader in long-load handling solutions. It uses Infor CloudSuite Industrial and Infor AI.

The 2023 SuperNova Award winners represent individuals, teams and organizations who have overcome significant hurdles amidst rising inflation, the boom of generative AI and a post-pandemic environment. They demonstrated excellence in responding to disruptive forces, implemented novel initiatives, and delivered proven results with the technical prowess needed for reinventing modern organizations. Out of 31 total finalists, six were Infor customers across multiple regions and industries.

"The SuperNova Awards reflect the best and brightest leaders and teams that have shown demonstrable ROI in business transformation," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder of Constellation Research. "This year's winners have set the bar on what the art of the possible is and continue the tradition of delivering sustainable innovation."

"This year's nine SuperNova Awards winners stood apart from the more than 60 nominees and 31 finalists in this year's awards program," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "What distinguishes a SuperNova winner is not just technology innovation but concrete business results and outstanding returns on technology investment. Congratulations!"

The winners were announced at the SuperNova Awards gala at Constellation's Connected Enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.constellationr.com/events/supernova/2023.

SuperNova Award for Next Generation Customer Experience

Fearghal McCorriston, IT manager, Combilift

Ireland-based Combilift is the world's fastest-growing forklift manufacturer, exporting to more than 85 countries and with more than 60,000 trucks in use worldwide. Combilift places tremendous significance on customer experience. Specifically, in the realm of forklift service maintenance, customer satisfaction is closely tied to its ability to achieve first-time fixes. By resolving issues promptly during the initial visit, Combilift minimizes downtime and associated costs, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

With a vast fleet of trucks in service, each tailored to individual customer needs, the company must maintain a comprehensive stock of thousands of parts and rely on experienced and knowledgeable staff who can navigate through relevant manuals to determine the precise combination of parts necessary for each service.

Using Infor OS and Infor AI as part of Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Combilift has achieved these benefits:

30% increase in first-time fixes

30% faster completion of service jobs

30% increase in revenue per transaction

40% reduction in service job costs

75% faster time to determine related parts (20 minutes reduced to 5 minutes)

Value realization in less than 90 days

Read the Combilift case study details.

Read the Combilift award profile.

"We're incredibly proud and excited for Combilift's recognition for next-gen customer experience through contextual, AI-driven recommendations that drive more accurate and timely service requirements," said Rick Rider, Infor SVP, product management. "Their ability to drive first-time fix approaches across their customer base using their blended approach of technology and creative culture is what helps set them apart in their industry. We're thrilled Infor could help play a role in that ongoing, continuous innovation journey."

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Scott Matulis

Infor

scott.matulis@infor.com

(818) 451-8918

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor