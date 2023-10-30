Denver Mattress Co., LLC to Again Support Rescue Missions Across the U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co., LLC (DMC) is pleased to announce the 21st anniversary of its annual charity partnership with Citygate Network (formerly known as the Association of Gospel Rescue Missions), as together DMC and Citygate Network continue to help those in need during the holidays.

For every mattress sold November 1 through November 30, 2023, Denver Mattress will donate $15 to Citygate Network covering 49 missions in 28 states. The donations from DMC will be put to good use, assisting people in need—people who are hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted and require essential care at a time when the weather in many places is turning colder. DMC's total matching donation will be up to $150,000.

Citygate Network President Tom De Vries shared, "Our friends at Denver Mattress Company have become important partners in the work of life transformation. Having a safe place to rest your head matters; and overnight shelter is one of the services that many Citygate Network members provide to those who are experiencing homelessness and addiction. Partnering with Denver Mattress Company not only aligns with the work our members do (providing places of rest) but supports it (providing important funds to continue the work). Their commitment to the hurting is authentic, which is evidenced by their generous contribution and efforts to get communities to respond. Each year, this campaign with DMC helps many people in desperate circumstances move forward one sleep at a time."

DMC supports donation efforts with in-store point of purchase materials, a social media campaign, and local promotion by Citygate Network members. Last year's efforts generated an abundance of community support in all of the cities in which there were participating member missions, plus a contribution of $150,000 by DMC.

Citygate Network

With a history dating back to 1906, Citygate Network has approximately 300 rescue missions and similar ministries in membership throughout North America. In most cities, a member of Citygate Network is the largest homeless services provider; and in some cities, it is the only homeless services provider. Annually, Citygate Network members serve some 68 million meals, provide more than 25 million nights of lodging, distribute clothing to more than 750,000 people, graduate nearly 20,000 men and women from addiction recovery programs, and assist some 45,000 adults in finding gainful employment. For more information, please visit www.citygatenetwork.org or contact Executive Assistant Alice Gifford at agifford@citygatenetwork.org.

Denver Mattress Co., LLC

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Furniture Row Companies

The Furniture Row companies make up one of the largest family-owned specialty home furnishings and bedding retailers in the U.S. For more information, please visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

