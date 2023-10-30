Achieve invests in top talent with appointment of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Security Officer

Tenured operational and security executives Todd Stanley and Jean Shapiro join the leader in digital personal finance ahead of the launch of Achieve Resolution and Achieve's next stage of strategic growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve , the leader in digital personal finance, announced the appointment of two strategic leaders to the growing business, Todd Stanley as Chief Operating Officer, Debt Resolution and Jean Shapiro as Chief Security Officer.

Achieve Logo (PRNewswire)

As COO of debt resolution, Stanley leads critical functions for the newly launched Achieve Resolution, a personalized program that helps people reduce their debt and get on a path to a better financial future. Stanley's responsibilities include oversight of member enrollments, member services and settlement operations. He brings over 25 years of experience leading both product teams and service organizations at Intuit's TurboTax and QuickBooks divisions. He successfully drove these solutions from on-premises software to subscription and SaaS-based offerings, and led innovations that increased their ease-of-use and retention. His focus is on leveraging consumer insights to drive strategic clarity, operational efficiency, and improved user experiences.

"Having spent my career helping people improve their financial lives, I'm eager to bring my experience and passion to Achieve, where a like-minded group of people has helped over 1.5 million consumers get on the path to a brighter financial future by getting out of debt," said Stanley. "Achieve is at a very exciting inflection point in the Company's 22-year history where, through great member experiences, operational excellence and best-in-class customer support, we can give more people the financial capabilities to reach their goals."

In addition to Stanley, Jean Shapiro has been appointed Chief Security Officer. She will lead the Company's Information Security team and is responsible for both cyber and physical security across the organization.

Shapiro brings a diverse information security and information technology background to Achieve, with over 20 years of experience across the financial services and healthcare sectors. Most recently, she led the cybersecurity programs at Banner Health, Dignity Health and CommonSpirit, where she also served as the interim CISO, leading all security for the company and its 180,000 employees throughout the global pandemic. Shapiro also brings extensive global IT leadership experience, working for organizations like American Express, where she led shared services IT functions.

"Achieve is a growing organization with a simple mission: to help people from all walks of life get a better handle on their finances and stay on a path to a better financial future. Safety and security are critical aspects of driving this mission forward," said Shapiro. "I am thrilled to join Achieve and to lead our efforts to protect us against evolving cyber threats while ensuring that we meet and exceed our complex and rigorous information security needs."

Achieve helps people make better financial decisions by managing expenses and debt, saving money and planning. The company provides innovative technology and relationship-driven support for every step of a consumer's financial path, including personal loans, debt resolution, home equity lines of credit and apps, financial tools and education.

Achieve has served over 1.5 million consumers and has resolved or consolidated over $24 billion in debt for its members since 2002. Earlier this year, Achieve was recognized five times in the 2023 edition of Built In's Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Achieve earned places in the U.S. Best Large Places to Work, Dallas Best Large Places to Work, Dallas Best Places to Work, San Francisco Best Large Places to Work and San Francisco Best Places to Work. Achieve has also ranked the No. 1 extra-large company in the Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work list in both 2021 and 2022.

More from Achieve

About Achieve

Achieve , THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans , home equity loans and debt resolution , along with financial tips and education and a free mobile app, Achieve MoLO (Money Left Over). Achieve has 3,000 dedicated teammates across the country with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Achieve is frequently recognized as a Best Place to Work.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Resolution (NMLS ID # 1248929) and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Erica Bigley

Vice President, Corporate Communications

415-710-9006

Austin Kilgore

Director, Corporate Communications

214-908-5097

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Achieve