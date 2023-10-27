RAPIDLY GROWING JARRARD INC. APPOINTS NEW VP OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

National top 10-ranked healthcare communications consultancy adds five colleagues to roster

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National healthcare strategic communications advisory firm Jarrard Inc. has added five new professionals to its team, including veteran business development expert Jennifer Dye as vice president of strategic partnerships, supporting the consultancy's Health Systems Practice.

Jarrard Inc is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We use the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. (PRNewswire)

Jarrard Inc. has hired five new team members, each with a valuable skillset gained in various areas of healthcare.

With more than 15 years of experience establishing successful strategic partnerships through networking and cultivating relationships, Dye has deep expertise in expanding current client relationships while activating new connections with C-level leaders at renowned healthcare organizations and state associations across the country.

Before joining Jarrard, Dye was a strategic account executive and national lab lead at Change Healthcare/Optum. Previously, she was a hospital account executive at Mayo Clinic, where she led hospital and lab sales throughout the Northeast. Dye also held director and executive roles at several other organizations, including Quest Diagnostics and AMBI.

"Jennifer has built an accomplished career as a leader and strategist for some of the most respected names in healthcare," Jarrard Inc. President Anne Hancock Toomey commented. "Her blended experience in strategic communications, business development and forging smart industry partnerships will serve our clients and the firm well as we continue to advance our mission to make healthcare better."

Jarrard also named Mandi Kane as associate vice president of its Public & Community Health Systems Practice. Kane previously served for three years as a senior managing advisor at the firm before taking a vice president position at Edelman. While there, she led national and global media strategies for Fortune companies spanning the healthcare continuum, including medical device and diagnostics, payer, pharma, bio sciences and tech. She also spearheaded preparation for a global medical technology company's committee meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Additional new hires:

Ann Kim , Senior Managing Advisor, Academic Practice

Before joining the firm, Ann directed corporate communications for two healthcare organizations: Central Maine Healthcare, a three-hospital system, and InterMed, P.A., the largest physician-owned medical group in Maine . Her strategic counsel, storytelling abilities, journalism and advocacy backgrounds help clients advance their goals during periods of rapid change. Before joining the firm, Ann directed corporate communications for two healthcare organizations: Central Maine Healthcare, a three-hospital system, and InterMed, P.A., the largest physician-owned medical group in. Her strategic counsel, storytelling abilities, journalism and advocacy backgrounds help clients advance their goals during periods of rapid change.

Sarah Bass , Advisor

Prior to joining Jarrard Inc., Bass worked as a benefit analyst for the Social Security Administration. There, she used public communication platforms to improve program visibility for beneficiaries and increase their understanding of benefits and regulations. Previously, she was also a college lecturer in business and professional public speaking at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville . Bass brings Jarrard clients deep experience using data to inform message development, as well as unique insight into regulatory issues and policies. Prior to joining Jarrard Inc., Bass worked as a benefit analyst for the Social Security Administration. There, she used public communication platforms to improve program visibility for beneficiaries and increase their understanding of benefits and regulations. Previously, she was also a college lecturer in business and professional public speaking at The. Bass brings Jarrard clients deep experience using data to inform message development, as well as unique insight into regulatory issues and policies.

Madison Barr, Associate Advisor Barr was hired by Jarrard in 2023 following a successful internship at the firm. She has a background in health communication and a keen focus on rural healthcare and health equity. Barr earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies with a concentration in health communication and a mental health services minor from Middle Tennessee State University . Barr was hired by Jarrard in 2023 following a successful internship at the firm. She has a background in health communication and a keen focus on rural healthcare and health equity. Barr earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies with a concentration in health communication and a mental health services minor from

About Jarrard Inc.

With offices in the healthcare hubs of Nashville and Chicago, Jarrard Inc. is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We use the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Our mission is to make healthcare better through our work. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,000 clients in 45+ states and served as a communications advisor on more than $75 billion in announced M&A and partnership transaction communications. The firm focuses on change management, issues and advocacy, and strategic positioning. Jarrard Inc. is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com or follow us @JarrardInc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jarrard Inc.