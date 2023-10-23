OKX Money20/20 Press Release - v.1 Oct

OKX President Hong Fang to Speak at Money20/20 in Las Vegas

OKX President Hong Fang will speak at a fireside chat titled 'Navigating the Crypto Bulls and Bears' at the Money20/20 conference on October 23

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that its President, Hong Fang, will speak at the Money20/20 conference in Las Vegas on October 23. Hong will participate in a fireside chat titled "Navigating the Crypto Bulls and Bears" at 2:00 pm (PT) at the event's 'Off the Record' stage.

In the 30-minute discussion moderated by Money20/20 Asia Content Director Ian Fong, Hong will share insights into OKX's strategies for sustaining growth and innovation during cryptocurrency market downturns. She will also discuss the company's perspective on recent crypto industry developments and its commitment to meeting evolving regulatory standards across global markets.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "I look forward to joining this timely conversation at Money20/20 and sharing lessons we have learned after nearly a decade in crypto. Our goal is always to build trust by putting users first, pursuing thoughtful innovation and upholding security. Important events like these offer a valuable opportunity to explore how the crypto industry can keep advancing responsibly."

Money20/20 will draw over 1,500 attendees from global financial services, fintech and crypto firms. The conference will take place from October 23-26 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. To learn more about the event, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

