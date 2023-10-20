Ning Hao's New Film "The Movie Emperor" Premieres in China; Luc Besson Praises, "Every Shot is a Delight"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After debuting at TIFF and BIFF, recently, Ning Hao brought his new directorial work, "The Movie Emperor," to the Pingyao International Film Festival. He also held a masters chat titled "They Bring Surprises" with fellow directors and old friends Jia Zhangke and Luc Besson, culminating in a grand film gathering exclusive to "elegant comedies."

At the film's premiere, Director Ning Hao expressed that "The Movie Emperor" is his new attempt to transition from complexity back to simplicity. Director Ning has always longed to collaborate with Andy Lau again, and this time he finally had the opportunity to tailor-make the role of Liu Weichi for him. Renowned director Luc Besson, Chief Advisor of the Pingyao Film Festival Marco Müller, and actress Zhou Dongyu also made "surprise appearances." Luc Besson generously heaped praise on the film, stating, "The film is very impressive, exquisitely made. Every shot is a delight, and the portrayal of each character is very authentic."

It is reported that CMC Pictures will distribute "The Movie Emperor" on November 17th in regions including North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, and Ireland, simultaneously with its release in Mainland China.

