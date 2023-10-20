KNOB CREEK® BOURBON PARTNERS WITH SMITHEY IRONWARE® TO RELEASE A LIMITED EDITION CAST IRON SKILLET IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Honoring the brands' shared commitment to the art of craftsmanship, the Knob Creek x Smithey 18x Seasoned Limited Edition Cast Iron Skillet Set celebrates the re-release of Knob Creek® 18 Year Old Bourbon

CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knob Creek®, a leader in the Small Batch Bourbon category, announces a partnership with Smithey Ironware, premium manufacturer of artisanal cookware, to create a limited edition high-quality cast iron skillet. To celebrate the re-release of Knob Creek 18 Year Old Bourbon, the skillet is seasoned 18 times, 15 times more than Smithey's traditional skillets, creating a naturally non-stick cast iron with a rich, deep copper color and easy-to-clean finish.

Knob Creek x Smithey 18x Seasoned Limited Edition Cast Iron Skillet (PRNewswire)

"Knob Creek fans appreciate the quality of intentional workmanship, and we're excited to re-release our extra-aged Knob Creek 18 Year Old for a limited time," said Seventh Generation Master Distiller Fred Noe. "The partnership between Knob Creek and Smithey Ironware came from the passion that both brands have for the details, whether it's with cooking or in a fine glass of bourbon. With this special 18x seasoned cast iron skillet, we were able to come together and create a product that celebrates those fine details, alongside the re-release of Knob Creek's oldest release to date."

Savoring the aging process, Knob Creek transforms as it matures in its oak barrels and a cast iron's performance improves as layers of seasoning builds with each use. Aged twice as long as its flagship bourbon, Knob Creek 18 Year Old is a complex yet balanced bourbon with deep flavors of caramelized oak and sweet vanilla with a warm finish. Just like the deep flavors that are developed when cooking with a cast iron skillet, Knob Creek 18 Year Old has exceptional full flavor.

"The partnership between Knob Creek and Smithey came together seamlessly. Both brands stand on the pillar of detailed craftsmanship, so creating a product together that demonstrates that was only right," said Smithey Ironware Founder, Isaac Morton. "We're excited to offer this exclusive cast iron skillet to compliment the 18 years that Knob Creek's expertly aged limited edition bourbon, and we know culinary and bourbon fans alike will really appreciate what we've designed together."

For home cooks and bourbon aficionados, Knob Creek and Smithey Ironware worked with Brian Landry, Executive Chef The Kitchen Table, QED Hospitality, to create three unique recipes with the 18x seasoned cast iron skillet in mind. Each dish incorporates Knob Creek expressions as an integral ingredient and highlights the whiskey's robust flavors, giving fans the opportunity to experience the ultimate sipping and savoring experience. These recipes will be available with purchase of the Knob Creek x Smithey Cast Iron Skillet Set at https://smithey.com/products/knob-creek-x-smithey-18x-seasoned-cast-iron-skillet-set .

For those looking to experience artisanal craftsmanship, the Knob Creek x Smithey 18x Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set is here just in time for the holidays. Starting on October 20, the set will be available in limited quantities at https://smithey.com/products/knob-creek-x-smithey-18x-seasoned-cast-iron-skillet-set , for $300.00. Each set features the limited edition 12-inch 18x seasoned cast iron skillet, two custom Clayton & Crume leather coasters and Knob Creek-inspired recipes. Knob Creek 18 Year Old is also available in limited quantities at nationwide retailers with an SRP of $169.99 for a 750mL bottle.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Knob Creek has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full- flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on our whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-Prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, and later on, Knob Creek Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey. In recent years, Knob Creek announced the permanent addition of Knob Creek 12 Year Old Bourbon to its portfolio, launched two limited releases, Knob Creek 15 Year Old Bourbon and Knob Creek 18 Year Old Bourbon, and announced the addition of an age statement to its flagship rye whiskey, Knob Creek 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

About Smithey Ironware

Smithey Ironware Company crafts premium quality cast iron and carbon steel cookware in the USA. Smithey makes cookware that is as beautiful as it is functional with smooth interior surfaces that are naturally non-stick and easy to clean. Every Smithey is designed to become a family heirloom and will last lifetimes.

Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 50% Alc./vol. ©2023 James B. Beam Distilling Company, Clermont KY.

