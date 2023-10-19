Plusgrade Collaborates with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) to Enhance Loyalty Experiences for Leaders Club Members

Powered by Points, a Plusgrade company, Leaders Club members now have greater flexibility in how points are earned and redeemed with benefits like Buy and Gift.

This expanded suite of loyalty program offerings allows members to expedite their reward journey.

The collaboration underscores Plusgrade's commitment to enhancing the loyalty landscape and actively contributing to the evolution of programs alongside its valued partners.

MONTREAL, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Plusgrade , the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, today announces the launch of multiple loyalty solutions for The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), the leader in independent luxury hospitality. Plusgrade's loyalty business unit, Points, will power multiple benefits for Leaders Club that enrich the experience for members, offering greater choice and flexibility in how rewards are earned and redeemed.

Through the partnership with Points, a Plusgrade company, Leaders Club members now have the opportunity to accelerate their progress toward reward goals by making an immediate lump-sum purchase of rewards through the "Purchase Points" feature. This empowers members to access exceptional hotel stays and experiences sooner.

Additionally, Leaders Club members will also have access to the "Gift Points" feature. This gives members the ability to share the gift of luxury by buying points for friends and family, offering greater flexibility in how points are redeemed.

"At Plusgrade, we deliver incredible customer experiences through products designed to elevate the traveler journey," said Ken Harris, Founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We're excited to introduce innovative benefits for Leaders Club members that enhance their loyalty experience while fueling substantial ancillary revenue growth for LHW."

In an era of dynamic transformation within the luxury hospitality industry, LHW has consistently set the standard of unmatched quality and extraordinary experiences across its portfolio of 400+ independent luxury hotels. LHW continues to lead by innovating and now offers loyal guests and members of the Leaders Club program access to new levels of choice and flexibility.

"We are excited to leverage the expertise of Plusgrade to bring these new offerings to our Leaders Club members," said Phil Koserowski, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, The Leading Hotels of the World. "This collaboration provides more utility to our best guests, giving them more ways to earn and use points and ultimately continue to travel the world through our global portfolio of remarkably uncommon hotels."

For over two decades, Points, a Plusgrade company has been helping loyalty programs build, power and grow their best loyalty experience. Since its founding, they've maintained a relentless focus on fostering loyalty and trust with 60+ partners in the airline, travel, hotel, retail and financial ecosystem around the globe. This collaboration with LHW reflects Plusgrade's commitment to transforming the loyalty landscape and helping to shape the future of loyalty programs alongside its partners.

To learn more, visit https://www.lhw.com/collections/manage-points .

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world.

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (Leading Hotels)

Comprised of more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, LHW is the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW. Since then, the Company has carefully curated distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. The LHW community is filled of exceptional individuals, united by a passion for the surprising discoveries and details that come with every experience. LHW hoteliers are artisans of hospitality whose expertise, commitment to excellence, and individual flair allows them to create story-worthy moments for their guests. And it is these authentic, individualized experiences combined with the warm hospitality and high-touch service they provide that keeps discerning travelers returning again and again. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and uncommon experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program Leaders Club. From converted former palaces, and countryside retreats run by the same families for generations, to gleaming skyscrapers in dynamic urban centers, serene private island escapes, glamorous tented camps – and beyond – explore, find inspiration, and experience unforgettable travel moments. For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, Twitter at @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld

