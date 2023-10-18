Ofi Invest Asset Management Selects Clearwater Analytics to Power its Investment Accounting Operations

Clearwater's Best-in-Class SaaS Solution Simplifies Investment Accounting Management for Leading French Asset Manager

BOISE, Idaho and PARIS, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that Ofi Invest Asset Management, part of Ofi Invest Group and France's fifth-largest asset management group with more than €187 billion under management, has chosen Clearwater's platform to power its investment accounting management, reporting, and services.

Distinctive in the French asset management market, Ofi Invest Asset Management offers its institutional and insurance clients the service of managing their investment accounting function across their entire portfolios. In this context, Ofi Invest Asset Management has chosen Clearwater Analytics to automate the aggregation, reconciliation, and validation of the firm's investment data across all asset classes. The Clearwater platform will also give end users a daily view of portfolio data for accurate investment accounting and regulatory reporting purposes.

Hugues Bernard, Head of Technology and Transformation at Ofi Invest Asset Management, underscored the value of the collaboration, stating, "Many of our clients benefit from our investment accounting offering as an enhancement to their management mandate. We chose Clearwater because we wanted to offer our clients the most powerful software on the market that also provides the best user experience."

"Clearwater is delighted to be supporting asset management leaders, including Ofi Invest Asset Management, with their investment accounting, reporting, and operational needs," said Thomas van Cauwelaert, Region Head, France, Belgium and Luxembourg at Clearwater Analytics. "Our clients gain a consolidated view of their portfolio investments and direct access to a high-touch client team devoted to providing world-class support. With timely, accurate views of their investment data, our clients make smart capital allocation and portfolio decisions, effectively manage risk, and easily drive growth. Ofi Invest Asset Management joins the ranks of our growing French client base and further broadening the relevance and impact of our solution across Europe."

About Ofi Invest Asset Management

Investing in companies that create sustainable value for everyone - that's one way to give the future a new dimension. Ofi Invest Asset Management is a company of Ofi Invest Group, which in turn, is a member of Aéma Groupe (Macif, Abeille Assurances and AÉSIO mutuelle).

Total consolidated assets managed under the new Ofi Invest Asset Management brand came to €163.5 billion euros as of the end of June 2023 - assets managed on behalf of institutional, professional, and individual clients, both French and international.

Through its closely held convictions as a responsible and engaged investor, Ofi Invest Asset Management offers a broad range of responsible investment strategies in all listed asset classes, allowing its clients to use their investments to finance the development of a virtuous economy that is a source of opportunities and performance.

By bringing together the capabilities of Ofi Invest group's asset management companies (the fifth-largest French asset manager(1), Ofi Invest Asset Management provides access to a broad range of investment solutions in both listed and non-listed assets, extensive experience in bespoke asset management, and services adapted to various investor types, all of which make this new player a first-tier choice in managing your assets. Visit: www.ofi-invest-am.com

(1) Source: Financial communications of the entities concerned, as of 12/31/2022

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

