Altair Releases Altair® HyperWorks® 2023

Landmark release in open computer-aided engineering (CAE) environment

TROY, Mich., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the release of Altair® HyperWorks® 2023. This update to Altair's best-in-class design and simulation platform signifies a transformative leap in technology, offering an integrated solution that streamlines workflows, enhances user experiences, and enables innovation.

Altair HyperMesh, available in Altair HyperWorks, empowers users to accelerate design and decision-making with advanced CAD to CAE workflows. Utilize next-gen concept and optimization workflows for efficient design space creation, skeleton modeling, geometry reconstruction, and optimization interpretation. (PRNewswire)

"The release of Altair HyperWorks 2023 is a game-changing milestone for Altair's design and simulation capabilities that will truly revolutionize our portfolio," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "We have successfully blended the power of computational science with AI and HPC, bringing new dimensions to our tools and giving users more power and flexibility than ever before to effectively enable their digital transformation and become future-ready."

Altair HyperWorks 2023 is the most comprehensive, powerful, versatile, and open CAE platform available, empowering engineers of all skill levels with a suite of design and simulation products for a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and more. This release introduces platform-wide enhancements, including a brand-new user experience, blazing-fast speeds, an open and programmable architecture, and AI-powered workflows. Its modern interface combined with Python APIs allows developers and users to integrate solutions seamlessly, maximizing the platform's full technological potential.

All Altair HyperWorks 2023 solver solutions, including Altair® OptiStruct®, Altair SimSolid®, Altair® Feko® and others, have added significant new capabilities to leapfrog the competition. In addition, Altair has launched Altair Simulation Cloud Suite for simulation data management, which has become extremely relevant with the integration of AI leveraging synthetic data. Finally, Altair HyperWorks 2023 contains the inaugural release of Altair® HyperMesh® CFD with a particular focus on external aerodynamics.

Reimagine Product Design

With Altair HyperWorks 2023's user-centric interface, every tool is easily accessible. Featuring a brand-new modular interface that emphasizes unparalleled interoperability, Altair HyperWorks 2023 gives engineers the agility to explore more design options and make faster, more informed decisions in a seamless, integrated environment. Its intelligent management of modeling entities boosts graphics performance, enabling seamless multitasking on assemblies while focusing on intricate sub-assembly details. Leveraging high-performance computing (HPC) environments supports complex large-scale simulations, fostering deeper analysis and global collaboration.

Embrace AI

Altair HyperWorks 2023 democratizes AI-powered simulation and generative design by guiding engineers through AI-augmented workflows to automate complex tasks, identify data trends, and make more accurate predictions. With Altair HyperWorks 2023, users can create custom AI models from previous models and reduced-order models for optimized system simulations – all while leveraging the cloud for seamless workload management.

Accelerate Innovation

With Altair HyperWorks 2023, users can bring products to market faster thanks to an open, programmable platform. It offers the flexibility and scalability to personalize workflows, integrate with a host of Altair and third-party software, and boost productivity via automation. Users can leverage Python APIs and enjoy seamless integration with product data management systems and solvers in a variety of disciplines, including structural finite-element analysis, computational fluid dynamics (CFD), multibody dynamics, electromagnetics, and electronic design automation (EDA).

Notable product-specific enhancements featured in Altair HyperWorks 2023 include:

Altair® Inspire™ is enhanced with stunning implicit geometry capabilities to create and optimize lightweight lattice structures. It is enriched by cutting-edge visualization and rendering technology, which highlights the platform's pioneering forward-thinking approach to simulation driven design.

Altair HyperMesh provides unmatched pre- and post-processing capabilities through AI-powered tools, and next-gen design and optimization workflows. Its open architecture supports Python APIs and has seamless integration with third-party systems and solvers.

Altair HyperMesh CFD complements these capabilities by streamlining CFD workflows within a unified environment, equipped with geometric modeling tools, CAD Wrapper enhancements, and process automation. It introduces an end-to-end workflow to address external fluid flow and greenhouse noise concerns through advanced aerodynamics and fan noise simulations.

Altair® SimLab® continues to emerge as a best-in-class multiphysics solution especially for electronics and EDA as the market moves to more 3D-IC technology.

Altair Simulation Cloud Suite (SCS) provides a secure gateway for simulation process and data management, further emphasizing the platform's robustness.

Altair® Twin Activate™, the foundation of Altair's digital twin solution, equips engineers with comprehensive tools to create and manage digital twins.

Altair SimSolid, which facilitates a more seamless transition from CAD to simulation, delivers results up to 25 times faster than traditional finite element solvers. It eliminates the need for complex geometry preparation or meshing and offers a cloud-enabled alternative.

For more information about Altair HyperWorks 2023, visit https://altair.com/hyperworks-2023.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate Altair Investor Relations Jennifer Ristic Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group +1.216.849.3109 +1 212.871.3927 corp-newsroom@altair.com ir@altair.com



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann

+49 7031 6208 0

emea-newsroom@altair.com



Altair Inspire, available in Altair HyperWorks, enables engineers to revolutionize designs with implicit modeling for optimized lattice structure designs and achieve lightweight objectives, and bring designs to life with cutting-edge visualization and rendering technology. (PRNewswire)

Altair SimLab, available in Altair HyperWorks, offers a process-oriented multidisciplinary simulation environment, which includes a complete solution for fluid and thermal analysis of complex assemblies, like the thermal fluid structure integration (TFSI) analysis of a heat exchanger. (PRNewswire)

Altair (PRNewsfoto/Altair) (PRNewswire)

