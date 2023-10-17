Yatra Online, Inc. partners with Welspun World to cater to their domestic travel requirements

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA), through its Indian subsidiary, Yatra Online Limited ("Yatra"), India's largest corporate travel services provider and the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), today announced a partnership with Welspun World to manage their domestic travel requirements. Through this partnership, Yatra aims to offer tailored, end-to-end travel solutions for Welspun's corporate employees.

As a key feature of this partnership, Yatra will offer its self-booking tool (SBT) to Welspun designed to serve Welspun's diverse travel requirements. This user-friendly platform will enable Welspun employees to conveniently book flights, hotels, trains, and other services, including taxis and guest houses. Leveraging Yatra's industry-leading expertise, global network, and advanced technology, the tool will optimize Welspun's travel logistics and improve the travel experience for its employees.

Speaking on the partnership, Sabina Chopra, COO-Corporate Travel and Head- Industry Relations, Yatra Online Limited said, "We are thrilled to welcome Welspun World as a valued client and partner. We believe that this partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and we are excited to extend our world-class travel management services to Welspun. With our 'Yatra for Business' platform's integrated technology and our agile customer onboarding process, we have established a leadership position in the corporate travel sector. We are committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences, cost savings, and streamlined processes to further enhance Welspun's operations."

Nitin Jain, CEO of WTSL, Welspun's Global Capability Center, "Welspun World has growth plans in line with make-in-India vision of the GOI. As an important business partner and enabler within the group, WTSL (Welspun Transformation Services Ltd) has responsibility of providing right and reliable services to Welspun's needs. Business Travel is one such area which is critical part of group's plan. By partnering with Yatra Online Ltd, we expect our internal customers to get a seamless travel experience which will help them to save time in organizing the travels and focus on their productive tasks."

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), operating the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report). The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

Welspun World is one of India's fastest-growing conglomerates, with businesses in Line Pipes, Home Textiles, Infrastructure, Steel, Advanced Textiles and Flooring solutions. With the presence of over three decades, Welspun has been recognized as a global leader in Home Textiles and Line Pipes, with existence in over 50 countries backed by a strong team of 26,000+ employees. The Group enjoys a strong relationship with almost all Fortune 100 companies operating in the Retail and O&G sectors and has been continuously following global ESG practices as a responsible conglomerate.

