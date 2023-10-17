TAKING FLIGHT TODAY: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAKES MANAGING TRAVEL EVEN EASIER FOR MEETING AND EVENT PLANNERS

Southwest offers a new level of digital hospitality with streamlined suite of solutions designed to make it easier to manage meetings travel

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today revealed Southwest Business Meetings, a re-designed experience created to make it easier than ever for meeting planners to manage travel on Southwest Airlines®. Industry-leading tools such as automated proposal processes, complimentary name change requests up until 24 hours before scheduled departure*, and better reporting now give meeting planners peace of mind when choosing Southwest® to get their meeting participants to and from their events.

"Southwest Business Meetings is another step in our commitment to better serve travel programs while removing friction and bringing a new level of digital hospitality to managing meeting travel," said Dave Harvey, Chief Sales Officer and Vice President at Southwest Airlines. "These new tools and features allow planners the ability to focus more on their event and less on travel while letting Southwest create unique solutions designed to provide more benefits to them and their travelers."

For meetings with 25 or more travelers, planners can now enjoy a number of new options including:

Automated proposal requests.

Streamlined proposal management and proposal tracking.

Self-service name change requests up until 24 hours before departure*.

Booking meetings travel in the booking channel of choice (GDS, API/Direct Connect, or SWABIZ ® ).

Viewing meetings specific reporting within Southwest Business Assist™.

To learn more about Southwest Business Meetings visit Southwest.com/businessmeetings.

*Available for eligible organizations with this contractual benefit. The itinerary must remain the same in order to not be subject to a potential change in fare.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.