Roadrunner Unveils Smart Guarantee LTL Delivery Service

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, unveiled its new Smart Guarantee™ LTL service offering. The priority service ensures less-than-truckload (LTL) freight delivers by the promised delivery date or it's free.

"We're thrilled to now offer our customers additional peace of mind with our Smart Guarantee service," said Lori Blaney, Senior Vice President of Sales at Roadrunner. "The new Roadrunner is focused on offering the highest level of service for our customers and being able to guarantee that service shows how confident we are. When you are short on time and can't afford a delay, instead of paying for expensive expedited or air service, use Roadrunner's direct metro-to-metro long-haul network and guarantee it!"

Shippers can take advantage of the new Smart Guarantee™ offering for an additional 25% charge. In the rare event of a transit delay, Roadrunner will waive 100% of the bill for guaranteed shipments. Guaranteed service is being rolled out in select lanes (see Roadrunner's website for the most up to date information) and will run in addition to Roadrunner's Weekend Plus™ reduced transit times, which provides expedited service at standard LTL rates.

The addition of this new service offering continues a trend of service enhancements at Roadrunner which already has added service to Denver, Las Vegas, and Virginia this year with plans to open Kansas City and Portland in the future. It also launched 1-day service from Southern California to Chicago and from Chicago to Southern California when the freight is dispatched on Friday. Roadrunner was also recently named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

"Our strategic improvements to our Smart Network build upon one another," said Jack Korslin, Chief Financial Officer at Roadrunner. "After several years of investment in technology, automation, data analytics and personnel, we're excited to put our money where our mouth is. We can now offer shippers a cross-country shipping experience on a risk-free basis. If you're not already benefitting from Roadrunner's industry-leading network of long-haul metro-to-metro lanes, give our Smart Guarantee™ service a try and see for yourself."

Roadrunner moves its customers' freight over-the-road (and rail free) via the most-direct route possible with the least amount of handling by its expert team members. Roadrunner's on-time pickup and delivery percentages are industry-leading, and its customers report less than 0.3% exceptions on freight delivery.

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It has reduced transit times in 279 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 26 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 39 metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

