iWave Launches Generative AI with the Acquisition of Nonprofit Operating System

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence provider, is delighted to announce the acquisition of Nonprofit Operating System (NonprofitOS), a revolutionary generative AI platform designed by fundraisers to assist fundraisers. This acquisition will make iWave's world-class fundraising insights more actionable so nonprofit organizations can expand their reach, more actively engage donors, and ultimately have a greater impact on the causes they care about.

NonprofitOS is an AI-powered copywriting tool that gives fundraisers first drafts so they can edit and distribute more content quickly. It enables any fundraising professional to automatically create the first draft of everything from website content to social media posts to fundraising appeals, in minutes instead of hours. This enables them to take back their time and focus on what matters most for their organization, creating impact and building personal relationships. Unlike other AI solutions, the NonprofitOS platform does not use personally identifiable information (e.g. donor personal information), learns exclusively from nonprofit community input, and is tailored to frontline fundraisers.

iWave's fundraising intelligence platform brings big data, automation, and Al together to power modern fundraising efforts. iWave's donor insights coupled with generative AI from NonprofitOS, will enable nonprofits to expand, understand, and engage their donor base, improving donor retention, increasing revenue, and maximizing their impact like never before.

"As a fundraiser myself, I've lived the challenges fundraisers face daily," said Cherian Koshy, Founder of Nonprofit Operating System. "That's why I created NonprofitOS—to help fundraisers focus on meaningful interactions with donors. With iWave's acquisition, we're aligning two worlds that were always meant to be together: actionable fundraising intelligence and empathetic engagement. As an iWave user, I am incredibly excited about this shared vision. Together, we're setting a new standard for what's possible in nonprofit fundraising."

"We are so excited about what this combination will mean for fundraisers," said Craig O'Neill, CEO of iWave. "Cherian and his team have built an incredible product that, just like iWave, is designed and built exclusively for nonprofits. Everyone here at iWave is passionate about helping nonprofits do even more good, and this announcement is an important step in expanding the ways we do that. But we're not done yet. Stay tuned for more exciting news coming soon."

As part of this acquisition, iWave is excited to have NonprofitOS Founder Cherian Koshy joining iWave, focused on driving continued innovation of iWave's generative AI solution.

