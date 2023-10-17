2023 LA AUTO SHOW PRESENTS THE ELECTRIC AVENUE TEST TRACK ALLOWING ATTENDEES TO DRIVE AN UNPRECEDENTED NUMBER OF VEHICLES AS EV ENTHUSIASM SURGES

Visitors can compare electric and gas vehicles side-by-side, spotlighting the annual event's leading role in California's changing new car landscape

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars for November 17-26 as the Los Angeles Auto Show® introduces an unprecedented experience for attendees. For the first time, a diverse roster of automotive brands will empower visitors to directly compare electric vehicle performance, comfort and features by getting behind the wheel. Set against the expansive backdrop of the show's 1M sqft venue, visitors can experience top-tier models from leading automakers through both street drives and specialized indoor tracks. The 116th LA Auto Show® ensures a unique, pressure-free environment for attendees to gain firsthand insights and make well-informed vehicle choices.

Experience the future of automotive on the streets of Los Angeles! This year, the Los Angeles Auto Show propels attendees into the driver's seat with an electrifying array of ride-and-drive experiences. Attendees will navigate the show's Electric Avenue, a sweeping, zero-emission vehicle test track that seamlessly circles the entire South Hall at the LA Convention Center, measuring almost one mile. In a premiere initiative, sponsored by LADWP and Volta, both seasoned EV enthusiasts and curious first-timer shoppers are invited to pilot a range of vehicles from a dozen cutting-edge EV options. The EV fleet will be kept in peak performance thanks to dedicated Volta charging stations.

Discover the electric diversity of Electric Avenue! Each automaker will showcase its unique flair with test drives running daily from 9AM to 5:30PM. Dive into a lineup featuring powerhouses like Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Kia, Lucid, Polestar, Porsche, and Volvo. And for those looking to shift gears, the LA Auto Show introduces an electrifying twist: Verge Motorcycles debuts its two-wheeled electric sensation, ready for eligible enthusiasts to take for a spin down Electric Avenue.

"With California leading the world as the most influential market for gas and electric vehicle ownership, it's essential that the Los Angeles Auto Show gives visitors the opportunity to experience the newest products and latest technology," said Los Angeles Auto Show President Terri Toennies. "The show will allow consumers to discover the power, handling and comfort of these innovative vehicles, as well as the new electric motorcycle offering for licensed visitors to experience alternative mobility solutions."

Eligible riders will be able to throw a leg over the newest electric machine from Verge. Boasting almost 900 ft-lb of torque, a range of more than 230 miles, and the world's first hubless electric rear wheel motor among its many highlights, the revolutionary Verge TS models will showcase advances in the latest two-wheeled electric options.

Vehicle manufacturers keen to create a one-stop shop for discovery and experience have placed indoor ride-along tracks directly within their main hall exhibitions. This includes Camp Jeep, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, and Volkswagen. In another first for the LA Auto Show, Ford's Adventure Track will begin inside their exhibit space and head outside, creating a multisensory experience.

ELECTRIFICATION EDUCATION TAKES CENTER STAGE

In response to surging consumer interest and marking yet another groundbreaking feature at the LA Auto Show, the Electrification Discovery Center has emerged. In collaboration with the Hispanic Motor Press Guild, bilingual EV ambassadors fluent in both Spanish and English, will guide visitors through the electrification journey. The Center is not just an exhibit but an educational hub, aiming to demystify the nuance of EV ownership. Attendees will gain insight into driving characteristics, charging options, enticing purchase incentives, and an extensive array of EV products and vehicles on display, spanning both pure EVs and hybrid models.

Adding to the Center's offerings, renowned author and automotive journalist Matt DeLorenzo will host weekend sessions centered around "How to Buy an Affordable Electric Car." Drawing from the wealth of knowledge in his latest book, How to Buy an Affordable Electric Car: A Tightwad's Guide to EV Ownership, DeLorenzo will share valuable insights for potential EV owners."

"Our research has shown that many consumers are unaware of what electric vehicles can offer and sometime confused by the purchasing programs, charging options, and more. We decided to create the Electrification Discovery Center and provide bilingual staff to allow visitors to ask any questions they have, so they can really understand the new opportunities available to them," said Toennies.

The Electrification Discovery Center at the LA Auto Show will be open daily from November 17-26 at the following times:

11/17-19: 10AM-7PM

11/20-22: 11AM-7PM

11/23: 10AM-3PM (Thanksgiving)

11/24-25: 10AM-7PM

11/26: 10AM-5PM

AMPED ELECTRIFICATION AT THE FOREFRONT

Spanning the expanse of the LA Convention Center, the LA Auto Show is set to unveil a captivating array of EV displays that reflect the dynamic shifts in the electrified sector. Whether it's innovative charging solutions, adept conversion specialists, or groundbreaking outdoor RV innovations, attendees will be treated to advances that bridge the gap between familiar highways and rugged off-road experiences. As the pinnacle event on the annual automotive calendar, the LA Auto Show highlights how electrification isn't just a trend – it's revolutionizing and enriching daily driving experiences.

TICKETS

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card. Tickets purchased for attendance on November 18-19 will include complimentary admission to the USA Street Food Awards.

For additional show information visit laautoshow.com.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Registration is now open for the Media and Industry preview day on Thursday November 16. The LA Auto Show's press and B2B gathering is an opportunity for the global community and key decision makers to gather in Southern California for the latest debuts, product announcements, networking opportunities and more.

Registration is accessible at laautoshow.com/media-and-industry-day.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

For media inquiries, please email media@laautoshow.com

