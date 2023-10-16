Panasonic Releases Firmware Version 2.2 for S5II / Version 1.3 for S5IIX

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced the company will release the firmware update program for the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website at 9 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2023.

S5II Firmware Version 2.2 / S5IIX Firmware Version 1.3

AF-Point Scope function

AF-Point Scope function to magnify the focus position during AF has been added.

High Resolution Mode

The shutter speed at high resolution mode can now be set to max. 8-second with the long exposure noise reduction applied. Thanks to the image stabilizer, [Handheld High-Res] mode has been added to enable recording pictures with higher resolution even without using a tripod.

Improved MF Assist

It is now possible to magnify the full screen mode display in MF Assist up to approx. 20x allowing more precise MF.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

