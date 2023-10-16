MUCINEX NAMED OFFICIAL COLD & FLU MEDICINE PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK RANGERS

Rangers and Mucinex to Partner on an Artemi Panarin Bobblehead Giveaway for Rangers vs. Seattle Kraken Game on Tues., January 16

Mucinex Will be Integrated Across Rangers Digital Platforms and During Rangers Games at The Garden, Including Brand Exposure and Unique Activations

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with Mucinex, naming America's #1 doctor trusted cough & cold brand, the Official Cold & Flu Partner of the New York Rangers. Through the partnership, Mucinex will receive significant brand promotion during Rangers games at The Garden, including dasherboard signage, virtual dasherboard signage during games broadcasted on MSG Network and promotional in-game features on GardenVision.

Rangers Mucinex Logo (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the new partnership, during the Rangers game on Tues., January 16 against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers and Mucinex will provide fans in attendance with an Artemi Panarin Bobblehead giveaway.

"Mucinex is a world-renowned brand who has always valued their customers, much like the New York Rangers. We are happy they see the value in partnering with our legendary organization," said David Hopkinson, President and COO, MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across the MSG family of companies. "We are especially excited about the Artemi Panarin bobblehead as part of our partnership, which all fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive. We are always searching for opportunities to enhance our fans' experience when they attend an event at The Garden and this is a perfect opportunity to do so."

"As we gear up for cold and flu season, we're looking for moments where we can tell consumers about our new Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart product and its powerful multi-symptom relief with a jolt of instant cooling sensation," said Mark Pearson, Vice President of Marketing Health at Reckitt. "Which is why we're thrilled to hit the ice with the New York Rangers to help the team & their fans kickstart the season with an all in one and done solution. This partnership allows us to engage with our busy consumers during a time when cold and flu symptoms are especially prevalent."

Additionally, Mucinex will partner with the Rangers digital team on an original content series that will be shown across Rangers digital channels. Mucinex will also receive promotion on MSG Networks during the airing of Rangers regular season game telecasts.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Reckitt

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Madison Square Garden Sports:

Ryan Watson

Ryan.Watson@msgsports.com

Mucinex Contact:

Amanda Pisano

apisano@legendpr.com

