Nektar Presents New Responder Data for Rezpegaldesleukin, a First-in-Class Selective Regulatory T-cell Therapy, in Late-Breaking News Oral Presentation at 2023 EADV Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) today announced new data for rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG), a first-in-class selective regulatory T-cell (Treg) therapy, in patients with atopic dermatitis (AD) at the 2023 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. These data were presented by Dr. Jonathan Silverberg, Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis in a late-breaking oral presentation.

"Data from this presentation demonstrate consistent benefit with REZPEG across multiple clinician and patient-reported outcomes, which were maintained through 36 weeks after treatment ended," said Dr. Jonathan Silverberg. "The sustained post-treatment benefit observed with REZPEG has the potential to alter the need for frequent maintenance dosing for patients with atopic dermatitis. Together with the observed safety profile, these promising results potentially open the door for a new therapeutic class."

In the Phase 1b study, patients with moderate-to-severe AD that were treated with REZPEG showed dose-dependent improvements in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI), Validated Investigator Global Assessment (vIGA), Body Surface Area (BSA), and Itch Numeric Rating Scale (NRS) over 12 weeks of treatment compared to placebo, which were sustained post-treatment over an additional 36 weeks. At the highest studied dose, the proportion of Daily Life Quality Index (DLQI) responders was 75% and the proportion of Patient Oriented Eczema Measure (POEM) responders was 65% at week 12. The proportion of responders were generally sustained after treatment ended through the 36-week follow-up. This durability highlights REZPEG's disease remittive potential.

REZPEG was well tolerated with no patients in the REZPEG groups experiencing severe, serious, or fatal adverse events, and no anti-REZPEG antibodies were detected. Pharmacodynamic data observed in the Phase 1b study corroborate the clinical efficacy signal observed in patients. Compared with placebo, there were sustained increases in absolute numbers of circulating total (FoxP3+CD25+) and CD25bright Tregs in the REZPEG treatment arms. The peak increase in CD25bright Treg number was 10-fold above baseline in the 24 µg/kg group.

Based on these data, the company is initiating two Phase 2 studies in atopic dermatitis and in alopecia areata. These trials are expected to initiate in October of this year and in early 2024, respectively. The trial design for the study in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis was presented in an ePoster at EADV earlier this week.

"The findings presented today confirm our previously-reported data demonstrating the efficacy and rapid onset of action of REZPEG and continue to reinforce the promise of REZPEG as a novel therapeutic for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis," said Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Nektar. "We look forward to advancing the program into our robust Phase 2b study in this indication and exploring its therapeutic potential in other autoimmune indications, including alopecia areata."

Highlight of the new patient-reported outcomes for the Phase 1b study in atopic dermatitis presented at EADV 2023 for the first time:

Proportion of Patients Who Achieved a DLQI Greater than or Equal to a 4-point Reduction from Baseline (NRI* calculation) Study Arm 12 weeks 48 weeks Placebo 30 % 33 % 12 μg/kg 46 % 25 % 24 μg/kg 75%

(p = 0.0426)

56 %

*NRI: non-responder imputation

Proportion of Patients Who Achieved a POEM Greater than or Equal to a 4-point Reduction from Baseline (NRI* calculation) Study Arm 12 weeks 48 weeks Placebo 30 % 33 % 12 μg/kg 50 % 22 % 24 μg/kg 65 % 70 %

*NRI: non-responder imputation

Details of the presentations at EADV are as follows:

Efficacy and Safety of Single Agent Rezpegaldesleukin, a Selective Regulatory T-Cell-Inducing Interleukin-2 Conjugate, in the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis: Final Results from a Randomized Phase 1b Study (Abstract #6685, Session: DT301.3: Late Breaking News. Friday, October 13, 14:30 – 14:45 CET)

A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Parallel-Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Rezpegaldesleukin in Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis (Abstract #6218/ePoster #P0559. Trial in Progress)

2023 EADV presentations are available for download at http://www.nektar.com/science/scientific-posters.

About REZPEG

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person's body. A failure of the body's self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. REZPEG is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address this underlying immune system imbalance in people with many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It targets the interleukin-2 receptor complex in the body in order to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, REZPEG may act to bring the immune system back into balance.

REZPEG is being developed as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is wholly-owned by Nektar Therapeutics.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

