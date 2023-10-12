Spain as Invitee to the 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale Mesmerizes Visitors with Spanish Culture Week

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale mesmerizes audience members with the charms of Spain, which is a host of [Invited Country Exhibition], through Spanish Culture Week.

This event, which began with a flamenco performance on October 8th (Sun), is a unique opportunity to appreciate the diverse culture of Spain, the invited host of this year's Cheongju Craft Biennale.

The flamenco dance performed by Korean dancer Lola Chang, who was awarded the Order of Civil Merit (Orden del Mérito Civil), the highest honor by the Spanish government, ignited 1,500-plus audience curiosity and passion for Spain, the land of passion and the sun fast-paced rhythms, intense steps, and dynamic and enchanting stage performances.

TRUJILLANO QUISPE, Milagros Del Pilar from Peru said, "Although I've seen flamenco dance before, today's performance was really fabulous. Spanish crafts are also amazing. I think today is the best day I've had in a while."

In addition to the flamenco performance, Spanish Culture Week continues with a screening of a documentary on Salvador Dali, one of the most well-known Spanish surrealist painters in the 20th century, a Spanish culinary experiences, a special lecture on Spanish architecture, and a Gypsy guitar performance.

At the 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale, 31 artists chosen by Fundesarte (Spanish Foundation for Innovation in Crafts) display over 150 artworks under the theme of 'Soul + Matter'. The artists include Idoia Cuesta, the creator behind the leather craftsmanship of luxury brand Loewe's runway and clothing collections, and other craft artists from Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao.

The Cheongju Craft Biennale 2023, which encompasses the Main Exhibition, the Invited Country Exhibition (Spain), the International Craft Competition, and the Open Biennale (Children's Biennale, Eoma-Eoma Festival), can be enjoyed at the Cheongju Culture Factory, Cheongju, in the Republic of Korea until October 15th

