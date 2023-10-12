Mosaic Names Nick Pilon New Group Creative Director, Design

Top brand marketing agency elevates Pilon to lead design across Canadian and U.S. markets

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic , an outcomes-obsessed integrated marketing agency, is proudly promoting Nick Pilon to Group Creative Director after a decade-plus track record of developing award-winning design work for the agency's top clients. Pilon will oversee the creation of a diverse spectrum of design work across all of the agency's key offerings including experiential, commerce and brand design. In his new North American role, Pilon will collaborate closely with all top client and creative leads while leading the agency's design team in the concepting and development of cutting-edge, innovative design work.

Mosaic, an outcomes-obsessed integrated marketing agency, is proudly promoting Nick Pilon to Group Creative Director. (PRNewswire)

A tenured team member at Mosaic, Pilon began his career at the agency in 2012 as an experiential focused designer that worked closely with the strategy and creative ideation team. Over the course of the past decade, Pilon has grown his expertise, along with Mosaic, into creating more integrated, brand experience work. Pilon played a major role in developing some of the agency's most celebrated work like Anheuser Busch InBev Bud Light's "Whatever USA" campaign, Stub Hub's stadium victory parties, and Amazon Prime Day's global, live-streamed events. Pilon's work was instrumental in Mosaic making the shortlist for Strategy Design Agency of the Year just last year.

"Joining the leadership team at Mosaic is especially meaningful for me because I'm working together with people who have been building and growing our agency for so many years – we are such a united front," said Pilon. "We all have experienced first-hand how the team operates and therefore, know how to best serve and inspire our teams to do great work for our clients and cultivate an inclusive and collaborative culture among our team."

Like so many of Mosaic's talented team members, Pilon started with an unconventional career trajectory – playing in rock bands making his way into design through work for local bands. "In the early days, design operated as just another service we could provide to a broad set of clients. Over time, we've been able to grow our design offering to be a much more strategic, conceptual and core part of how we help solve for our client's challenges and build powerful brands." says Pilon. "Our designers are now collaborative partners with our client, strategy and creative teams in providing strong design and conceptual thinking from the creative brief all the way through to execution."

"What makes Nick such a great and beloved leader, is that he started at Mosaic in a very junior position – rising and grinding through any work challenges and pitch deadlines. He's been able to evolve as quickly as the agency business and client landscape evolves," said Alayna Miller, VP Executive Creative Director at Mosaic. "We selected Nick for this role because he implicitly understands the design team's ethos and empowers people to do their best work. He has always been a natural partner to creative and we support Nick in continuing to make our work top quality."

In his new role, Pilon will sit in Toronto and report into Justine Greenwald, Chief Creative Officer, Managing Director for Mosaic North America.

Mosaic North America is an integrated marketing agency that builds brands in dimension. Depending on clients' needs and based on data-led insights, Mosaic pulls in the right capability experts at the right time to create connected brand experiences across the right touchpoints. By being able to quickly tap into different in-house specialists across omnichannel commerce, experiential marketing, content development, brand design, media, measurement & analytics, Mosaic is distinctly able to create and execute ideas that make a positive impact on client's business, in culture and in communities. With a 30-year history, Mosaic North America has office hubs in Chicago, Toronto and Dallas, all connected to our parent company Acosta Group, offering full reach across the nation.

https://mosaic.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Mosaic) (PRNewswire)

