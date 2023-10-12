ED Nurses Go Beyond the Call of Duty to Reach ENA Connection's 20 Under 40 Class

2023 recipients hail from California to New Jersey and even Bhutan

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From flight nurses to military members, and mayors to parents, the 2023 ENA Connection 20 Under 40 class has it all.

ENA announced the third class of 20 extraordinary nurses as part of the celebration of Emergency Nurses Week.

Each honoree in the 2023 class has achieved significant milestones in their health care careers and demonstrated positive contributions that extend beyond their professional work. One nurse, from Bhutan created the BEAR, or Bhutan Emergency Aeromedical Retrieval, Team which uses his country's only helicopter for rescue missions. Another helped launch a program called "Caring for the Caregiver" to help nurses cope with critical incidents. Those are just the beginning of what this class of honorees has accomplished.

Many in the new class were inspired by nurses they had encountered in the past, some followed in their family's footsteps, while others fell into the profession later. One thing they all have in common is the goal of helping people and inspiring and teaching the next generation of nurses.

"Having seen what these 20 nurses have accomplished, I can say with certainty that the future of emergency nursing is in good hands," says ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN. "The amount of knowledge, passion, drive and skill we have among the ENA membership is outstanding. I can't wait to see how these young professionals continue to contribute to emergency nursing throughout their careers."

ENA Connection's 2023 class of 20 Under 40 honorees, who are featured in the magazine's October issue are: (in alphabetical order):

Christine Alston, DNP, RN, CEN, TCRN, CPEN, CFRN, CTRN, of Florida

Levon Aharonyan , MSN, RN, PHN, GRN, NPD-BC, of California

Tyler Babcock, MSN, MBA, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Pennsylvania

Jermaine Clayborne , MSN, APRN, NEA-BC, NNP-BC, CCRN-Neonatal, CCRN-Adult, CFRN, FP-C, of Virginia

Kiran Biswa Diyali, RN, Flight Nurse, of Bhutan

Megan Duke, MSN, RN, CNS of California

Sean Elwell, MSN, RN, NE-BC, TCRN, EMT, of New Jersey

Juan M. González, DNP, APRN, AGACNP-BC, FNP-BC, ENP-C, CEN, CNE, FAANP, of Florida

Kelsea Heiman , MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, of Texas

Shannen Kane , BSN, RN, CEN, of North Carolina

Adam Lawrence, BSN, RN, CTRN, CEN, TCRN, EMT, of New York

Jacob Miller, DNP, RN, APRN-CNS, APRN-CNP, RN, of Ohio

Daniel A. Misa, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NE-BC, of New Jersey

Wilson Pierce, DNP, RN, CNE-CL, TCRN, of Georgia

Philip Prousnitzer, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CCRN, CPEN, CTRN, CFRN, of Arkansas

Heather Purcell-Mullins, MSN, RN, ACCNS-AG, CEN, CPEN, CDR, Nurse Corps, USN, of California

Jamin Rankin, RN , EMT, CEN, CFRN, TCRN, CPEN, CTRN, of Louisiana

Crystal Rose, PhD, MHA, RN, CNE, of Arkansas

Lena Sutch, MSN, RN, CEN, of Maryland

Jessica Wilson , MS, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, EBP-C, of Maryland

Each class of honorees is selected by a panel of reviewers who assess their accomplishments in their profession and their communities, their contributions to emergency nursing and how they plan to shape the future of the specialty. A total of 44 nurses were nominated by their peers and 75 nurses submitted applications.

