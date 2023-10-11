Relay.app Launches AI-powered Workflow Automation Product Backed by Andreessen Horowitz

Founded by the former leaders of Gmail and Google Calendar, Relay.app delivers an innovative combination of AI assistance and human-in-the-loop collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Relay.app announced the general availability of their workflow automation product, which combines AI assistance, human-in-the-loop collaboration, and a robust multiplayer experience to help teams save time on repeated tasks. Relay.app was founded by Jacob Bank, who was previously the Co-Founder and CEO of Timeful (acquired by Google in 2015) and then a Director of Product Management at Google. The founding team includes the product, design, and engineering leaders from Gmail and Google Calendar.

The problem that Relay.app is solving - streamlining workflows across tools - is more urgent than ever, as the average company now uses 130 SaaS applications1. As apps proliferate, the workflow automation market is rapidly growing and expected to reach $78b by 20302. Existing players have excelled in automations that trigger in one tool and take an action in another. But the advances in AI have created an opportunity to automate a broader set of use cases. Relay.app enables users to add AI extraction, summarization, or text generation to any step in a workflow. Crucially, Relay.app also includes a human-in-the-loop ability to double check the output of automated steps.

"While AI tools are becoming more capable by the day, human judgment and context play a key role in many workflows. Relay.app gives users the best of both worlds: AI to eliminate the busywork and a human touch where it counts", shared Relay's Founder and CEO, Jacob Bank.

Relay's early customers include fast growing companies like Ramp, Skyflow, Warp, Motion, Lumos, and Tavus.

The company also announced $3.1m in additional funding led by Andreessen Horowitz.

"The team's impressive background at Google, where they shaped the future of email and calendar tools, is a testament to their expertise and technical prowess," said Kristina Shen, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "With their unique insight into how users collaborate with AI, the Relay.app team is primed to reshape the landscape of productivity tools."

