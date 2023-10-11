QDOBA'S LOADED TORTILLA SOUP MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN, JUST IN TIME FOR FALL COMFORT FOOD CRAVINGS

Leading Fast-Casual Mexican Restaurant Brand Brings Back Fan-Favorite Soup for Limited Time Only

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With fall here and comfort food on everyone's mind, QDOBA, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant brand, is bringing back its fan-favorite Loaded Tortilla Soup for a limited time! Starting October 10, this beloved, cooler-weather staple lets guests indulge in a delicious bowl of flavor with their favorite protein and tasty toppings in a crispy tortilla shell. QDOBA's Loaded Tortilla Soup is also available in a regular cup or bowl and can be made vegetarian. Come get it while it's hot!

"We are constantly listening to our guests and their feedback always inspires our menu innovations and additions, so we are thrilled to add it back to our menu as a limited-time staple for fall and winter," said Katy Velazquez, Senior Executive Chef at QDOBA. "We know nothing hits the spot like a warm serving of soup with tasty toppings on a crisp fall day!"

Loaded Tortilla Soup is made with a vegetable broth flavored with roasted tomatoes, peppers, onions and spices. Guests can customize their soup by loading it up with their favorite savory protein — Brisket Birria, Grilled Adobo Chicken, Grilled Steak, among others — or enjoy as a vegetarian-friendly entrée. It also comes with your choice of toppings, such as sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and QDOBA's always-free 3-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole.

Velazquez adds, "My pro tip for fans looking for a new ordering hack: Dip our online-exclusive QuesaBirria Quesadilla into a cup of Loaded Tortilla Soup like you would a traditional consommé. Trust me, you'll be thanking us later for this delicious combo."

QDOBA's Brisket Birria is made with tender, shredded beef brisket slow-cooked for 10 hours in chiles and garlic to infuse authentic Mexican flavors. Guests can create their own entrée with Brisket Birria, or enjoy an online-exclusive QuesaBirria Quesadilla or QuesaBirria Burrito, all of which are the perfect complement to Loaded Tortilla Soup.

Guests can order Loaded Tortilla Soup in-restaurant, online or through the QDOBA app for pick-up or delivery at participating locations. Please visit https://order.qdoba.com/.

