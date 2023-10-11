39:23 Management Strengthens Its Portfolio with Home2 Suites Acquisition

Organization Continues to Look for New Opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-Nine 23 Management, LLC (39:23), a hotel management company based in Amarillo, Texas, has successfully added a fifth jewel to its crown of hotel properties – the Home2 Suites by Hilton in west Amarillo. This acquisition not only affirms the company's strategic expansion plans but also showcases the dynamic culture that sets 39:23 apart in the industry. The company also operates Hyatt Place, Tru by Hilton, and My Place Hotels in Amarillo, along with an additional My Place Hotel in Lubbock, Texas.

"Home2 Suites is a great brand, and this hotel is a high-performing property, both of which are really exciting," 39:23 President Kevin Nelson said. "But what's even more exciting is all the great new people who will be joining the 39:23 team and helping us cultivate our people-centric culture."

Founded in 2017, 39:23 has carved out a niche for itself within the hospitality sector through its distinctive culture that marries a strategic business mindset with a people-centric approach. 39:23 has fostered a culture rooted in the belief that "life is all about people." The company's definition of "people" includes their guests and the company's most valuable asset: its team.

"We take care of people, and we strive to provide an exceptional experience to our guests by taking care of our team members," 39:23 Chief Operating Officer John David Terry said. "This acquisition allows us to provide our team with more opportunities to grow while providing economies of scale that will allow us to better support all of our properties."

Home2 Suites in west Amarillo is located just off Interstate 40 and close to Amarillo's most popular places, including the Harrington Regional Medical Complex, Cadillac Ranch, and Westgate Mall. It's also surrounded by a variety of restaurants and is a short, 20-minute drive away from Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

As the company continues its expansion journey, we can expect that its strategic decisions will be informed by a combination of business acumen and a commitment to people, service, and its community - a blend that is a true embodiment of the 39:23 culture.

"Now, more than ever, we're poised to expand our portfolio and are actively seeking new properties to acquire or manage," Terry added. "We feel we're building something unique in the hospitality industry and are excited to continue to provide more opportunities for our team and grow the 39:23 culture."





