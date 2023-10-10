OKX Announced as Sapphire Sponsor for Blockchain Life 2023 in Dubai

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau will speak on a panel titled ' Crypto Market Outlook: Insights and Forecasts from Top Crypto Exchanges' at Blockchain Life 2023 on October 24

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, today announced that it is a Sapphire Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2023, a crypto- and Web3-focused forum, held in Dubai's Festival Arena from October 24-25.

On the first day of the forum, OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau will speak at a panel discussion entitled 'Crypto Market Outlook: Insights and Forecasts from Top Crypto Exchanges,' alongside Bybit VP Head of Institutions Eugene Cheung, Huobi Global Head of VIP Client Services Charmaine Lim, Bitget UK Country Lead Jamie Elkaleh and Binance General Manager (MENA) Alexander Chehade. The panel, which takes place from 11:45 to 12:25 (UTC+4) at the main stage, will be moderated by Blockchain Life Forum MC Lilly Douse.

Event attendees and potential partners who visit OKX's booth (S11) will have the chance to meet and interact with representatives from OKX's global business development, marketing and event teams. Attendees who participate in OKX's photo contest at its booth and mint an NFT via OKX Wallet will also receive OKX-branded swag items, such as tote bags and t-shirts.

OKX Chief Innovation Officer Jason Lau said: "Blockchain Life 2023 provides us with a valuable platform to connect with key players and stakeholders in the Web3 industry, from innovative startups to influential thought leaders. Our sponsorship of the event highlights our commitment to the growth of the Web3 and digital ecosystem in Dubai and the wider Gulf region, as well as our dedication to fostering collaboration and connection within the community."

OKX also recently served as the Title Sponsor and Premium Partner of Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit, which took place on October 4-5 at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center. On the first day of the conference, OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai presented a keynote on 'Navigating the Bear Market.' Lennix also joined a panel discussion on 'Web3 and the Metaverse - Building Decentralized Digital Realities' on October 5, alongside Accenture Web3 Lead Brett Hornung and Areon Network Chief Marketing Officer Deniz Perçin.

Blockchain Life 2023 is expected to bring together 7,000 attendees, many of whom are representatives from crypto funds, government officials, miners, developers and startups, to discuss ways to shape the future of cryptocurrencies and Web3. To learn more about the event, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens. OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

