The Door - New York City's Safe Haven for Young People in Need for More Than 50 Years - to Host Annual Fundraiser to Support and Enhance its Critical Programming

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Door and Broome Street Academy, essential New York City organizations whose core mission is to provide education and career building support, health care and mental health care services, runaway and homeless services to NYC's most vulnerable youth, will host their annual fundraiser on Oct. 18, 2023.

The fundraising event – to support The Door and its partnership with charter high school, Broome Street Academy – is titled "Hear Our Story."

"Since 1972, The Door has supported and empowered many young people on their journey toward success and breaking cycles of crisis by providing shelter and a comprehensive set of services," said Kelsey Louie, chief executive officer of The Door and Broome Street Academy. "This important event not only celebrates The Door's incredible work helping change the lives of many young New Yorkers, but it's also a critical moment to gain the financial support we urgently need to strengthen our programming and continue our work."

"From food insecurity to adolescent healthcare and housing, young people need community support and equal opportunity to thrive and grow," said Louie, CEO of The Door and Broome Street Academy.

"The 'Hear Our Story' fundraiser provides a crucial opportunity for us to expand the number of young people we serve, as well as strengthen our suite of programming to achieve our mission of empowering as many young people as we can to reach their potential," Louie said.

At the event, the Door's Change Maker award will be presented to Mara Brock Akil, American screenwriter and television producer. Akil is being honored for her commitment to lifting Black voices in the arts through founding the Writers' Colony (www.thewriterscolony.com).

"The Door and Broome Street Academy are doing the incredibly challenging yet powerful work of empowering young people," said Akil. "The organization's unwavering commitment to nurturing the talents, skills and dreams of the next generation is an effort I celebrate and value."

The "Hear Our Story" 2023 fundraiser offers many ways for individuals and businesses to get involved, including:

Online Donations: The Door's website at The Door's website at door.org/donate offers the easiest way to make a secure online donation.

Support from Individuals, Corporations & Foundations can be made through sponsorships, grantmaking and pro bono and in-kind services.

Planned Giving: A planned gift to The Door helps ensure the future of the vital services we provide. There are several ways to make a planned gift. More information, can be found at : A planned gift to The Door helps ensure the future of the vital services we provide. There are several ways to make a planned gift. More information, can be found at https://www.door.org/donate/planned-giving/

About The Door

The Door's mission is to empower young people to reach their potential by providing comprehensive youth development services in a diverse and caring environment. We serve up to 11,000 youth annually across our four New York City locations, including our lower Manhattan and South Bronx youth centers and two supportive housing sites on the Lower East Side. Broome Street Academy (BSA), a charter high school embedded at The Door, enrolls up to 330 students and prioritizes applicants who are experiencing housing instability or have been involved in the child welfare system. To learn more about our work, please visit door.org.

The Door is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.

