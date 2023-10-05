SilverPoint Senior Living Announces Strategic Partnership with Phorcys Capital Partners and Acquisition of The Pearl Senior Living

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living, a distinguished leader in senior living management, is thrilled to unveil its exciting new partnership with Phorcys Capital Partners and the acquisition of The Pearl Senior Living in Lewisville, formerly known as Inspired Living Lewisville.

"SilverPoint has not only placed The Pearl firmly on the map but also ignited a buzz within the community," -C. Baloglu

"In just a few short weeks, SilverPoint has not only placed The Pearl firmly on the map but also ignited a buzz within the community," stated Cem Baloglu, Vice President with Phorcys Capital Partners. "We look forward to building upon the remarkable progress achieved thus far by SilverPoint to elevate the standard of care for our residents and their families through strategic investments at The Pearl in the months ahead."

SilverPoint Senior Living and Phorcys Capital Partners are dedicated to preserving the values and traditions that have made The Pearl Senior Living a cherished part of the Lewisville community while also introducing innovative and forward-thinking enhancements.

Residents, families, and the Lewisville community can look forward to exciting updates and improvements as the partnership between SilverPoint Senior Living and Phorcys Capital Partners unfolds. This collaboration signifies a bright future for The Pearl Senior Living, where the highest standards of senior care and living will continue to be the top priority.

Shawn Corzine, CEO of SilverPoint Senior Living, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, "We are excited to add to our growing portfolio of SilverPoint communities by beginning a new and successful partnership with Phorcys Capital Partners at The Pearl Senior Living. We look forward to serving the great people of Lewisville for many years to come."

SilverPoint Senior Living has a proven track record of delivering high-quality senior living services and is dedicated to enhancing the well-being and comfort of its residents. Phorcys Capital Partners brings a wealth of expertise in strategic investments and operational excellence, making this partnership a promising step toward a brighter future for The Pearl Senior Living and its residents.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelly Schwennesen

VP of Sales and Marketing

KSchwennesen@silverpointsenior.com

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company that specializes in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and finance; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, and is known for its signature Engaged Life program in which residents enjoy a person-centered care approach designed to make their lifestyle more similar to home. It is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

About Phorcys Capital Partners LLC

PCP is an alternative asset manager, with a focus on investing in distressed municipal bonds and/or acquiring the real assets secured by municipal bonds. PCP has historically focused on senior living, multifamily housing, student housing, and hospitality. Since inception, PCP has invested approximately $130 million in senior living and approximately $400 million across all sectors.

View original content:

SOURCE SilverPoint Senior Living